KGF 2: Yash aka ‘Rocky’ craze is at an all-time high! Here's what fans are up to

Many people had Yash's face tattooed on their bodies as a symbol of love and loyalty to their favourite star pre-K.G.F.: Chapter 2 release

If you thought the KGF fever couldn't get much worse, think again! As the release of KGF.: Chapter 2 nears, interest in superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky is at an all-time high!

The incredible adoration is so intense that many people get Yash's face tattooed on their bodies to symbolise their love and dedication to the celebrity.



K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.



One of the growing pan-India production firms, Hombale Films is slated to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited feature ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.



Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets.