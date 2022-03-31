Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF 2: Yash aka ‘Rocky’ craze is at an all-time high! Here's what fans are up to

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    Many people had Yash's face tattooed on their bodies as a symbol of love and loyalty to their favourite star pre-K.G.F.: Chapter 2 release

    If you thought the KGF fever couldn't get much worse, think again! As the release of KGF.: Chapter 2 nears, interest in superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky is at an all-time high!

    The incredible adoration is so intense that many people get Yash's face tattooed on their bodies to symbolise their love and dedication to the celebrity.
     

    K.G.F.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. 
     

    One of the growing pan-India production firms, Hombale Films is slated to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited feature ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.
     

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets.

    Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

