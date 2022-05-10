KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is the first Kannada film to be exhibited in South Korea; the film has achieved a historic milestone.

In Seoul, Yash's heavy-duty action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 was shown. The film was a massive hit at the box office throughout the world, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film. The film has now made history by being the first Kannada film shown in South Korea. The first Kannada film to be aired in South Korea is KGF: Chapter 2.

The movie was also the first Indian film to be screened post-pandemic. Fans of Yash and moviegoers from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, among others, packed the theatre and sent their love to their hero Rocky Bhai.

KGF 2 have just surpassed Dangal as the second most grossing Hindi film. In South Korea, the Kannada version of KGF 2 was aired alongside the Hindi version.

The action drama has received huge responses worldwide and continues to break all the box office records. Besides India, the response from US, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many other countries has been overwhelming.

KGF 2 has surpassed RRR as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the global box office. KGF: Chapter 2 is said to have made Rs 1129.38 crores at the box office, topping out RRR's total of Rs 1127.65 crores. The film has clearly struck a chord with both home and international audiences.

Yash's following base is unrivalled, and he continues to wow audiences worldwide.