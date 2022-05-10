Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is the first Kannada film to be exhibited in South Korea; the film has achieved a historic milestone.

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 10, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    In Seoul, Yash's heavy-duty action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 was shown. The film was a massive hit at the box office throughout the world, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film. The film has now made history by being the first Kannada film shown in South Korea. The first Kannada film to be aired in South Korea is KGF: Chapter 2.

    The movie was also the first Indian film to be screened post-pandemic. Fans of Yash and moviegoers from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, among others, packed the theatre and sent their love to their hero Rocky Bhai.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt

    KGF 2 have just surpassed Dangal as the second most grossing Hindi film. In South Korea, the Kannada version of KGF 2 was aired alongside the Hindi version.

    The action drama has received huge responses worldwide and continues to break all the box office records. Besides India, the response from US, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many other countries has been overwhelming.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Day 25: Will Yash’s film impact Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

    KGF 2 has surpassed RRR as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the global box office. KGF: Chapter 2 is said to have made Rs 1129.38 crores at the box office, topping out RRR's total of Rs 1127.65 crores. The film has clearly struck a chord with both home and international audiences.

    Yash's following base is unrivalled, and he continues to wow audiences worldwide.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar Prithviraj? RBA

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’? Here's what actor said

    Hollywood Avatar The Way of Water trailer James Cameron sequel to star Vin Diesel Kate Winslet drb

    Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron’s sequel to star Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir The Hindu Boy

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir: The Hindu Boy

    Salman Khan Mahesh Babu Prithviraj Sukumaran launch Adivi Sesh major trailer drb

    'Major' Trailer: Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Major Unnikrishnan will evoke the patriot within you

    Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar scene that Delhi HC wants to see drb

    The Jayeshbhai Jordaar scene Delhi HC wants to see

    Recent Stories

    Thrissur Pooram 2022 Know date history significance traditions and more gcw

    Thrissur Pooram 2022: Know date, history, significance, traditions and more

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar Prithviraj? RBA

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’? Here's what actor said

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 26 Yash starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt collection up on Monday too drb

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt; collection up on Monday too

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Day 4 Marvel Stephen Strange fails to show any magic drb

    Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Day 4: Marvel’s Stephen Strange fails to show any magic

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon