KGF Chapter 2 Day 25: Will Yash’s film impact Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

The is industry surprised by the amazing collection of the fourth weekend of Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. The important question that is in everyone’s mind is whether the film will impact Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar, scheduled for a release on Friday, May 13?

Image: Official film posters

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) had a successful business even in the fourth week of its release. Marvel Studios’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse', which was released on Friday, May 6, and was one of the highly anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could not show much of its charm in front of KGF’s second installation. And now, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbahi Jordaar’, which will mark Shalini Pandey’s Hindi debut and is expected to release on May 13, may also face some challenges at the box office because of Yash’s film.

Image: Official film posters

Although Benedict Cumberbatch’s 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse' has occupied all the multiplex theatres of the country, Yash’s 'KGF Chapter 2' continues to dominate the single theatres in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Bihar even in the fourth week of its release. ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

KGF: Chapter 2 grosses Rs 15 crore on Sunday: The film made a gross collection of about Rs 15 crore according to the initial figures on the 25th day of its release i.e. on the fourth Sunday (May 8). On the contrary, the new film 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse', which hit the theatres on Friday, earned only Rs 25 crore (collection comprising of all languages) on the first Sunday of its release across the country. The total domestic collection of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has now crossed Rs 815 crore. The contribution of the Hindi version of the film alone has reached around Rs 415 crore.

Image: Official film posters

KGF: Chapter records 55% jump on Saturday: According to the last figures of the fourth Saturday i.e. 24th day of release, the film 'KGF Chapter 2' earned a total of Rs 11.40 crore. This included Rs 5.55 crore from the Hindi version, Kannada earning Rs 2.71 crore, Tamil Rs 1.96 crore, Telugu Rs 68 lakh and Malayalam earning Rs 50 lakh. The film earned almost one and a half times more on the fourth Saturday (May 8) than the fourth Friday (May 6) of its release. This jump of 55 per cent by the film in its fourth week is being considered astonishing.

Image: Official film poster

Smooth business continues in Kannada and Tamil: 'KGF: Chapter 2' earned more on the 25th day of release i.e. fourth Sunday than last Saturday. According to preliminary figures, the film has collected a net collection of around Rs 14.50 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday. In, the Hindi version earned around Rs 7.50 crore according to the initial figures and this collection is more than the Hindi version of the film 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse' which was released on Friday. Apart from this, the film KGF: Chapter 2' earned Rs 3.90 crore in Kannada, Rs 3 crore in Tamil, Rs 90 lakh in Telugu and Rs 70 lakh in Malayalam on Sunday, according to the initial figures.

Image: Official film poster