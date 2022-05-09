Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 25: Will Yash’s film impact Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

    First Published May 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The is industry surprised by the amazing collection of the fourth weekend of Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. The important question that is in everyone’s mind is whether the film will impact Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar, scheduled for a release on Friday, May 13?

    Image: Official film posters

    Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) had a successful business even in the fourth week of its release. Marvel Studios’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse', which was released on Friday, May 6, and was one of the highly anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could not show much of its charm in front of KGF’s second installation. And now, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbahi Jordaar’, which will mark Shalini Pandey’s Hindi debut and is expected to release on May 13, may also face some challenges at the box office because of Yash’s film.

    Image: Official film posters

    Although Benedict Cumberbatch’s 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse' has occupied all the multiplex theatres of the country, Yash’s 'KGF Chapter 2' continues to dominate the single theatres in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Bihar even in the fourth week of its release.

    ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

    KGF: Chapter 2 grosses Rs 15 crore on Sunday: The film made a gross collection of about Rs 15 crore according to the initial figures on the 25th day of its release i.e. on the fourth Sunday (May 8). On the contrary, the new film 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse', which hit the theatres on Friday, earned only Rs 25 crore (collection comprising of all languages) on the first Sunday of its release across the country. The total domestic collection of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has now crossed Rs 815 crore. The contribution of the Hindi version of the film alone has reached around Rs 415 crore.

    Image: Official film posters

    KGF: Chapter records 55% jump on Saturday: According to the last figures of the fourth Saturday i.e. 24th day of release, the film 'KGF Chapter 2' earned a total of Rs 11.40 crore. This included Rs 5.55 crore from the Hindi version, Kannada earning Rs 2.71 crore, Tamil Rs 1.96 crore, Telugu Rs 68 lakh and Malayalam earning Rs 50 lakh. The film earned almost one and a half times more on the fourth Saturday (May 8) than the fourth Friday (May 6) of its release. This jump of 55 per cent by the film in its fourth week is being considered astonishing.

    Image: Official film poster

    Smooth business continues in Kannada and Tamil: 'KGF: Chapter 2' earned more on the 25th day of release i.e. fourth Sunday than last Saturday. According to preliminary figures, the film has collected a net collection of around Rs 14.50 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday. In, the Hindi version earned around Rs 7.50 crore according to the initial figures and this collection is more than the Hindi version of the film 'Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse' which was released on Friday. Apart from this, the film KGF: Chapter 2' earned Rs 3.90 crore in Kannada, Rs 3 crore in Tamil, Rs 90 lakh in Telugu and Rs 70 lakh in Malayalam on Sunday, according to the initial figures.

    Image: Official film poster

    Mints Rs 50 crore in the fourth week: Prashanth Neel’s directorial, which earned Rs 523.75 crore in the first week, earned Rs 158.75 crore in the second week. Its collection in the third week was reported to be Rs 99.41 crore. In the fourth week also, its collection is expected to cross Rs 50 crores. It will be interesting to see if the film will continue to break records in the fifth week as well or not. In the meantime, trade analysts are also keen on seeing whether Yash’s film will have an impact on Yash Raj Films' Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' or not. The film is slated to release on May 13.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas share daughter Malti first glimpse see pic

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share daughter Malti's first glimpse; see pic

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya Chay tattoo drb

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya’s 'Chay' tattoo?

    Can you guess which South actor will Disha Patani be next seen with drb

    Can you guess which South actor will Disha Patani be next seen with?

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1 RBA

    Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive interview with Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey

    Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas share daughter Malti first glimpse see pic

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share daughter Malti's first glimpse; see pic

    tennis Real Madrid lauds 'great Madridista' Carlos Alcaraz for creating history at Caja Magica snt

    Real Madrid lauds 'great Madridista' Alcaraz for creating history at La Caja Magica

    tennis Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Madrid Open history; pegged as French Open favourite snt

    Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Madrid Open history; pegged as French Open favourite

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon