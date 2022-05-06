Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

KGF 2 is now the highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide, and it's likely to stay that way, with Lal Singh Chaddha posing a threat if it succeeds in China.

Last weekend, KGF Chapter 2 surpassed Rs. 1000 crores globally, and it only took five days to add another Rs. 100 crores, bringing the total to Rs. 1100 crores on Thursday. The Yash starrer outperformed RRR, aiming for Rs. 1100 crores but fell short by roughly Rs. 5 crores. As a result, KGF 2 is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide, and it is likely to remain such, with Lal Singh Chaddha posing the only real threat if it succeeds in China.

This also makes KGF Chapter 2 the third Indian film to reach the $1 billion milestones. The film will most likely add another Rs. 75 crores or so to its total in India, but if there is any overperformance, the picture might gross up to Rs. 1200 crores globally, but realistically, it will be in the 1100s.

The film's foreign gross is estimated to be $24.25 million. The Eid vacations in the Middle East and Malaysia caused an increase in collections on weekdays. Because of the holidays in the Gulf, the actuals have yet to be obtained, but they are expected to be similar to the estimates. There's most likely still enough gas in the tank to exceed the $25 million mark worldwide. The following is a breakdown of the KGF Chapter 2's international box office.

Karnataka - Rs. 160 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 146 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 101 crores

Kerala - Rs. 60 crores

North India - Rs. 455 crores

Total - Rs. 922 crores

USA/CAN - $7.25 million

Middle East - $6.25 million Approx

Australia - $2.50 million

New Zealand - $0.42 million

Malaysia - $2.55 million

Singapore - $0.88 million

Nepal - $0.90 million

Rest of Asia - $0.60 million

UK - $1.40 million

Europe and Africa - $1.50 million

Overseas - $24.25 million or Rs. 185 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 1107 crores

