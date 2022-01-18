  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media

    Kerala High Court passed the order on a plea by actor  Dileep to restrain media from reporting on the trial proceedings in the actress assault case till the pronouncement of final judgment.
     

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused of allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of an actress and also planning to eliminate the police officers who investigated the case, had recently approached the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on media coverage. 

    On Tuesday, Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order to restrain media from reporting or publishing or telecasting on the trial proceedings in the actress assault case till the pronouncement of final judgment.

    The Kerala High Court also ordered the Kerala Police to investigate the allegations made by Dileep. The actor had said that a TV Reporter and other media outlets violated a trial court order that had imposed a gag on media from reporting the case proceedings in the actress assault case, in which, Dileep is one of the main accused.

    The 2017 actress abduction and assault case got a fresh twist after film director Balachandra Kumar made a disclosure. Kumar allegedly claimed that Dileep had the visuals of the assault and talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him doubtful.

    Also Read: Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    The filmmaker Balachandrakumar allegedly documented Dileep's discussion with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this conversation, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses.

    Also Read: Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey drb

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age' RCB

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age'

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split: Rajinikanth gets support from fans on social media RCB

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Rajinikanth gets support from fans on social media

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle-vpn

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth daughter watch drb

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to Indore to Kochi Meet the Nurturing Neighbourhoods challenge winners gcw

    Bengaluru to Indore to Kochi: Meet the Nurturing Neighbourhoods challenge winners

    Punjab Election 2022 AAPs spoof video Next CM in the house features Bhagwat Mann Watch gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP's spoof video 'Next CM in the house' features Bhagwat Mann; Watch

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey drb

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason

    Republic Day 2022: Rajpath parade timings schedule highlights tableau and drone swarming

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon
    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon