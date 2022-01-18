Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media

Kerala High Court passed the order on a plea by actor Dileep to restrain media from reporting on the trial proceedings in the actress assault case till the pronouncement of final judgment.

Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused of allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of an actress and also planning to eliminate the police officers who investigated the case, had recently approached the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on media coverage.

On Tuesday, Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order to restrain media from reporting or publishing or telecasting on the trial proceedings in the actress assault case till the pronouncement of final judgment.

The Kerala High Court also ordered the Kerala Police to investigate the allegations made by Dileep. The actor had said that a TV Reporter and other media outlets violated a trial court order that had imposed a gag on media from reporting the case proceedings in the actress assault case, in which, Dileep is one of the main accused.

The 2017 actress abduction and assault case got a fresh twist after film director Balachandra Kumar made a disclosure. Kumar allegedly claimed that Dileep had the visuals of the assault and talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him doubtful.

The filmmaker Balachandrakumar allegedly documented Dileep's discussion with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this conversation, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses.

