As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala (CEO) Dr Rathan U Kelkar visited the residence of veteran film actor Madhu in Thiruvananthapuram to personally hand over the voter enumeration form.

Kerala CEO expresses satisfaction

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kelkar expressed satisfaction over the public's enthusiastic participation in the electoral roll revision process. "We have got excellent response from the people and we are very excited about the entire progress we have achieved in the day. The feedback from my booth officials and district collectors is that everyone has been welcoming. Everybody wants a healthy and pure electoral roll. We will be able to complete the entire process in 20 days. ", he said.

Second Phase of SIR begins in 12 States

Meanwhile, the Second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has started in 12 States and Union Territories on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLO) distributing enumeration forms door-to-door. The distribution of enumeration forms marks the beginning of the SIR exercise covering the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

ECI Announces Timeline

Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the second phase of the SIR exercise on October 27, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

BLO to make three household visits

Drawing on experience from the first phase of SIR in Bihar, the ECI has also decided that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households up to three times for the matching and linking of forms. "If the elector is not available or there is a delay in matching and linking, the BLOs will visit the houses a total of three times. Electors can also fill out the forms online. If their names, or their father's or mother's names, were not available on the 2003 list, the ERO will determine eligibility based on the indicative documents," Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said in the press conference on October 27. (ANI)