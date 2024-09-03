Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Entirely untrue...' Nivin Pauly rubbishes sexual assault allegations

    Actor Nivin Pauly has denied recent sexual assault allegations made against him by a woman from Neriyamangalam, Ernakulam. The Premam actor said that the allegations are baseless and will move forward legally.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 9:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    Kochi: Actor Nivin Pauly on Tuesday (Sep 03) categorically denied the recent sexual assault allegations made against him. The complainant, a resident of Neryamangalam in Ernakulam, claimed that Pauly assaulted her abroad in 2023 under the pretense of offering her a movie role. Subsequently, the police registered a case.

    Taking to social media, Nivin Pauly said, " I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I am determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light."

    "Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," the Premam actor added.

    According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will take over the investigation of the case. The female actor has filed a complaint that she was molested by offering her a chance in the film while abroad. The first accused in the case is a woman named Shreya, while Nivin Pauly is the sixth accused. The other accused include producer A.K. Sunil as the second accused, followed by Binu, Basheer, and Kuttan as the third, fourth, and fifth accused, respectively. The charges filed against the accused include IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 376D (gang rape). The rape allegedly occurred on multiple days in November and December of last year.

