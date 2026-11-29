Celine Dion recently reflected on her inspiring return to the stage, expressing immense gratitude to her medical team and fans for their support following her challenging battle with stiff-person syndrome since 2022.

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Canadian singer Celine Dion has expressed gratitude to her family, fans and medical team as she reflected on her return to the stage this year, describing the experience as an extraordinary moment after facing several health challenges, People reported. The 58-year-old singer shared a heartfelt message, expressing appreciation for the support she received throughout her journey and the opportunity to perform live again following her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. "This Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with gratitude. For the love of my family, the unwavering support of my fans, and the incredible gift of returning to the stage this year. I am thankful beyond words," Dion wrote on Instagram.

She also acknowledged the people who helped make her return to live performances possible. "Returning to the stage after so many challenges was made possible by an extraordinary circle of people — my medical team, my personal team, the incredible people who brought the show to life, and countless others around the world whose efforts, big and small, made this moment possible," she added. Concluding her message, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer thanked her family, followers and fans who had never stopped believing in her, while wishing everyone a beautiful Thanksgiving filled with love.

Dion's return to the stage came in September when she began her much-awaited Paris residency at Plenitude Arena. The 16-show residency concluded on October 17. According to Billboard, the singer sold 539,000 tickets during the run, generating USD 125.5 million in revenue, according to People. The performances marked her return to large-scale live shows after a prolonged break. Her last full concert before the Paris residency took place in New Jersey in May 2020. Her remaining tour dates were initially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while subsequently rescheduled performances were called off following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

During the opening night of her Paris residency on September 12, Dion became emotional just seconds into her first song. After completing two songs, she addressed the audience in both French and English, thanking fans who had travelled from different parts of the world to see her perform. "There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming," she said. "If it's your first time in Paris, I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it's amazing we are all together," according to People. Reflecting on her promise to return to the stage, Dion told the audience, "I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!" Her Paris residency marked a significant moment in her musical journey, as she reunited with audiences following years away from large-scale performances. (ANI)