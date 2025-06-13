Keerthy Suresh announces her action-comedy Revolver Rita will release on August 27, teasing an exciting new avatar in a film packed with drama, power, and quirky action moments.&nbsp;

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to showcase her action avatar in the upcoming film 'Revolver Rita'. The 'Baby John' star has finally announced the movie's release date and shared a promo video of the film.

Taking to her X handle, Keerthy Suresh announced that her upcoming film Revolver Rita will debut in theatres worldwide on August 27. She wrote, "Rita is ready to roll baby #RevolverRita from 27th August."

Scroll to load tweet…

 <br>The film is written and directed by JK Chandru. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Passion Studios &amp; The Route.</p><p>The peppy music is composed by Sean Roldan.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Along with <a href=" https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/keerthy-suresh">Keerthy Suresh</a>, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, Suresh Chakravarthy and others in prominent roles.</p><p>The announcement video hints at an action-packed story in which Keerthy Suresh plays a powerful, possibly eccentric character with Suresh.<br><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pYZcJbjr47s?si=x25lG0JQ9myjYUKC" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen=""></iframe><br>Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John'.</p><p>The film, directed by Kalees, was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Baby John was produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>The story of the film revolved around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family.</p><p>Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25 last year.</p>