Asianet Newsable

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution

    Many films, including Shrek and Evil Dead, have recently been uploaded on the microblogging platform. The fourth chapter of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, was recently available for download on Twitter. 

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    The days of finding a Telegram channel link to get pirated or leaked films and TV episodes in order to view them for free are long gone. Twitter is the newest social media network that is gaining popularity among users for free movie downloads after Telegram.

    The movie was uploaded by the John Wick's dead wife ghoulhag, on May 24 and was visible on the website for about 10 hours before it was removed. According to the statement, this tweet from "ghoulhag" has been withheld as a consequence of a copyright holder's complaint.

     According to reports, the tweet had more than 2.6 million views, 7900 retweets, and more than 50,000 likes. According to sources, the mobile device picture that was released to Twitter was in great resolution and was simple for anybody to download. 

    Endorsed by Elon Musk Twitter just added a new feature that enables its Blue subscribers to submit films up to two hours long and weighing up to 8GB. Many films have been shared by users on the microblogging app since its launch. By putting the URL from the tweet into the Twitter Video Downloader website, it is simple to download these videos/movies.

    Speaking of ''John Wick Chapter 4', it hit theatres on March 24 of this year. The movie will now be available on OTT on June 23. In 2014, the first John Wick movie debuted. The franchise's final film, John Wick Chapter 4, was released. The movie, which was directed by Chad Stahelski and is regarded as one of the greatest action pictures ever, has made almost USD 402 million worldwide.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
