Varun Chakravarthy backed 10-year-old KBC contestant Ishit Bhatt, criticizing online trolling over his perceived rude behaviour toward Amitabh Bachchan and urging people to let him grow. Bachchan and the show’s producers have yet to comment.

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has come out in support of a young contestant who participated in the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for his ‘rude’ behaviour with the show host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The fifth-grader Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar has been in the news following his viral moment on the show, where he interrupted a legendary actor and told him, ‘Mujhe rules samjhane mat baithna, mujhe sab pata hai,’ sparking widespread debate over his perceived rude behaviour.

Apart from his behaviour, the young contestant’s overconfidence became a talking point after he dismissed hints and advice from Amitabh Bachchan, insisting he already knew the answers before the options were displayed on the screen, leaving the viewers with amusement and criticism. The 10-year-old KBC contestant became an online troll for his behaviour toward Bachchan, prompting debates on whether his overconfidence was charming or disrespectful.

‘He is a Kid For God Sake’

Team India skipper Varun Chakravarthy expressed his support for the young KBC contestant while slamming the trolls and online abuse targeting Ishit Bhatt, stating that the kid should be allowed to grow rather than harsh judgment over his behaviour during the show, while highlighting the need for empathy.

“Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense!” the 34-year-old wrote on X.

“He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more !!!!!” he added.

The young KBC contestant from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar has been facing online vitriol for his behaviour with Amitabh Bachchan, as well as his overconfidence, with many netizens debating whether his attitude was cheeky and confident or outright disrespectful.

Amitabh Bachchan Yet to Issue a Statement

Despite Ishit Bhatt having been facing online trolling and abuse for his rude behaviour and overconfidence during the special KBC show for kids, the host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has yet to issue an official statement addressing the incident or commenting on the young contestant’s conduct.

However, there has been no statement from the child’s parents either, leaving the public and media to speculate on the family’s perspective regarding Ishit Bhatt’s behaviour and the online backlash he has received. Though Ishit Bhatt has become a centre of online trolls, there has been speculation that the show was scripted to create dramatic moments and that his reactions were encouraged by producers to make the show more entertaining.

However, the organisers of the KBC have not yet issued an official statement with regards to the speculation or clarified whether the child’s behaviour was part of the show’s scripting or encouragement.