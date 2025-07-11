The promo for KBC 17 is out! Amitabh Bachchan returns as host, delivering a message of 'knowledge is power' through a salesman and a rich man's story.

India's biggest quiz reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' is back with a new season. The makers recently shared the promo, revealing the release date. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan appears in the promo, confirming his return as host.

What's special about the KBC promo video?

The 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' promo starts with a rich, arrogant man scolding a door-to-door salesman for damaging his London carpet. The salesman finally retorts, explaining the carpet's fiber and dust-resistant qualities, proving no damage. He then offers the man some cash for his throat, suggesting it might need care after all the yelling. Amitabh Bachchan enters, stating, "Where there is scarcity, there is arrogance."

Amitabh Bachchan then sits on the hot seat, referencing his 'Agneepath' character Vijay, saying, "We have an appointment from August 11th, what say? Appointment. Speaking English." The show will air on Sony TV from August 11th, Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Fans are excited and eagerly awaiting the season's premiere.

Kaun Banega Crorepati debuted in 2000, helping Amitabh Bachchan overcome financial difficulties. Though Shah Rukh Khan hosted one season, the megastar returned and has hosted ever since.