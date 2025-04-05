user
user icon

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Registration Starts Soon: Here’s how you can be part of it

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 registration is set to begin soon. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as host, fans can expect exciting new segments and thrilling gameplay this season.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Sony Entertainment Television has confirmed that the registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will start on April 14, 2025. The much-loved show will return with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Fans can soon gear up for a chance to sit on the hot seat and win big, with exciting updates for the new season.
 

article_image2

KBC 17 Launch Expected in July or August

The premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is likely to take place in either July or August 2025. Although the exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that the season will air during prime time. This will ensure the show reaches a wide audience, continuing its legacy as one of India's most popular quiz shows.

 


article_image3

How to Register for KBC 17

Viewers can start registering for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on April 14, 2025. The first registration question will be announced at 9 PM. Participants can register via the Sony LIV app or WhatsApp, similar to previous seasons. Keep an eye out for further details and changes to the registration process as the official start date approaches.

 

article_image4

What to Expect from KBC 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 promises to bring innovative changes and exciting new segments to engage viewers. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host, fans can expect fresh challenges and entertainment. The show will maintain its blend of quiz questions and thrilling moments, ensuring it remains a must-watch. Prepare for an enhanced experience and plenty of surprises.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post] NTI

Sara Ali Khan takes spiritual trip to Kamakhya temple, shares heartfelt poem [Check Post]

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to be released in theatres this August ddr

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release on August 14, makers drop powerful poster; SEE here

SEE pics: Anant Ambani walks the talk, undertakes 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwaraka ddr

SEE pics: Anant Ambani's 170-km spiritual padayatra to Dwarka blends faith, resilience and legacy

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets new release date; to hit theatres on Oct 1 ddr

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets new release date, to hit theatres on October 1

BREAKING: Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault over incidents from 1999 to 2005

British comedian Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

Recent Stories

Ananya Pandey's casual no-makeup gym look gets TROLLED: Spotted outside gym [PHOTOS] NTI

Ananya Pandey's casual no-makeup gym look gets TROLLED: Spotted outside gym [PHOTOS]

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs on april 4 2025, 114 cases registered across state anr

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state

Madhya Pradesh govt employees to get salary hike, promotion; here's when it kicks in AJR

Madhya Pradesh govt employees to get salary hike, promotion; here's when it kicks in

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto waqf bill modi april 5 2025

LIVE India News updates on April 5: Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv anr

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon