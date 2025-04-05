Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Registration Starts Soon: Here’s how you can be part of it

Read Full Gallery

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 registration is set to begin soon. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as host, fans can expect exciting new segments and thrilling gameplay this season.



Sony Entertainment Television has confirmed that the registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will start on April 14, 2025. The much-loved show will return with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Fans can soon gear up for a chance to sit on the hot seat and win big, with exciting updates for the new season.



KBC 17 Launch Expected in July or August The premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is likely to take place in either July or August 2025. Although the exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that the season will air during prime time. This will ensure the show reaches a wide audience, continuing its legacy as one of India's most popular quiz shows.

How to Register for KBC 17 Viewers can start registering for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on April 14, 2025. The first registration question will be announced at 9 PM. Participants can register via the Sony LIV app or WhatsApp, similar to previous seasons. Keep an eye out for further details and changes to the registration process as the official start date approaches.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 promises to bring innovative changes and exciting new segments to engage viewers. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host, fans can expect fresh challenges and entertainment. The show will maintain its blend of quiz questions and thrilling moments, ensuring it remains a must-watch. Prepare for an enhanced experience and plenty of surprises.

