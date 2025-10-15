Katy Perry may be hinting at a new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau days after they were seen kissing at a Santa Barbara yacht

Katy Perry appears to be hinting at a new romance during her recent London concert on Monday, October 13, seemingly fueling speculation about her rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The playful exchange on stage occurred just days after photos emerged of the two sharing a kiss on a yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

London Concert

During the concert, Perry noticed a fan holding a sign and asked what it said. The fan, named Darren, mentioned that he had heard she was single, which prompted Perry to smile and respond in a teasing manner, implying that the information was interesting and causing the audience to laugh and cheer.

Darren’s sign also asked Perry to marry him, to which she jokingly replied that she couldn’t read it properly and wasn’t willing to entertain the proposal that day. She further hinted that he had missed the right timing, indirectly referencing her weekend with Trudeau. As the fan was escorted off the stage, Perry continued to tease, suggesting he had arrived too late, which many interpreted as a subtle acknowledgment of her rumored relationship.

Speculation about Perry and Trudeau’s connection intensified after they were seen together on a yacht near Santa Barbara on Saturday, October 11. Representatives for both Perry and Trudeau declined to comment on the reports.

Rumors about the pair first emerged in late July, when they were spotted dining together at Le Violon in Montreal. This development comes a few months after Perry ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Trudeau, similarly, has been separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, since 2023, after 18 years of marriage, and the former couple share three children.