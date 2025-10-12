Katy Perry and ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau kissed on her boat in California, reigniting relationship speculations. Media frenzy about their Montreal dinner date led to allegations that they split.

Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have reignited dating suspicions after being caught getting close and kissing aboard her luxurious boat in Santa Barbara, California. This comes after rumours said the two had grown apart, with Trudeau obviously feeling awkward with the media circus surrounding their private dinner meeting in Montreal. However, the following images appear to put such speculations to rest.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On A Yacht

In the viral photographs, Katy was seen in a black bikini passionately kissing a shirtless Justin, who was wearing denim pants, as they spent precious time together. The duo was also observed cuddling, with Trudeau appearing to nuzzle Perry's cheek.

A witness told The Daily Mail, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau."

Earlier in July, the couple was seen together for the first time, having a romantic dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau later went to Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after 7 years of dating:

Katy and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement in June 2025 after seven years of dating and six years of being engaged. According to representatives, the two co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, peacefully.

Their united statement affirmed that they will continue to raise their child as a family. The pair had been dating since 2016 and had Daisy in August 2020. Trudeau, on the other side, declared the end of his 18-year marriage to Sophie Gregoire in August 2023. They have three kids together: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.