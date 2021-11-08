Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE]

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Take a look at the first poster of the same right here. The show has featured many Bollywood stars in the past,.

Today Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the first look of his next venture, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The special episode of the same has been shot in Maldives and will be premiered on November 12 on Discovery+.

The actor took to his social media and wrote that an adventure of a lifetime will begin with, "None other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me". He also said that Into The Wild premiers on November 12.

Post featuring PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, now the show shall see Katrina Kaif's rumoured prince charming Vicky Kaushal in the show. The news of Vicky's entry in the show was announced by the makers on September 15. Also read: Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this

To talk about the show, it is the same as Bear's previous show Running Wild with Bear Grylls on NBC and National Geographic. The internal version of the show saw US President Barack Obama, Ben Stiller and Michelle Rodriguez. On the work front, Vicky is enjoying the success of his last movie Sardar Udham. He would next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He was the Indian Army chief back during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Also read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

To talk about Into the Wild with Bear Grylls it is a creative format inspired by the popular show Man vs Wild, which is one of the most-watched TV show globally. Coming back to Vicky's personal life, his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif has created a lot of noise on social media. Both the stars have not given an official confirmation related to their relationship, but fans want the air to be cleared very soon. Sources close to the star have revealed that they had a very private roka ceremony during Diwali. It had taken place at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home.