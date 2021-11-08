  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE]

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Take a look at the first poster of the same right here. The show has featured many Bollywood stars in the past,.

    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Today Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the first look of his next venture, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The special episode of the same has been shot in Maldives and will be premiered on November 12 on Discovery+. 

    The actor took to his social media and wrote that an adventure of a lifetime will begin with, "None other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me". He also said that Into The Wild premiers on November 12.

    Post featuring PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, now the show shall see Katrina Kaif's rumoured prince charming Vicky Kaushal in the show. The news of Vicky's entry in the show was announced by the makers on September 15. Also read: Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this

    To talk about the show, it is the same as Bear's previous show Running Wild with Bear Grylls on NBC and National Geographic. The internal version of the show saw US President Barack Obama, Ben Stiller and Michelle Rodriguez. On the work front, Vicky is enjoying the success of his last movie Sardar Udham. He would next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He was the Indian Army chief back during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Also read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

    To talk about Into the Wild with Bear Grylls it is a creative format inspired by the popular show Man vs Wild, which is one of the most-watched TV show globally. Coming back to Vicky's personal life, his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif has created a lot of noise on social media. Both the stars have not given an official confirmation related to their relationship, but fans want the air to be cleared very soon. Sources close to the star have revealed that they had a very private roka ceremony during Diwali. It had taken place at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 10:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH] SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said DRB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist SCJ

    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai police drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai police

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH] SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said DRB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan points out Umar Riaz's provocation towards Simba Nagpal, here is what he said

    Video Icon
    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons Army Chief General Naravane

    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons: Army Chief General Naravane

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist SCJ

    Chhath Puja 2021: Top 5 famous songs you must include in your playlist

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai police drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai police

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon