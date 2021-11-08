Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this

TV actress Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal's broke many hearts when they parted ways. It was said that Vicky changed a lot after Uri’s release; read on

It is now widespread knowledge that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are allegedly getting married next month. Since the last few weeks, it has been all over the internet that Katrina and Vicky have planned a royal wedding in Rajasthan.



The latest report suggests that Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush roke ceremony during Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai. It happened in front of their family members. Katrina's mother and sister were present, and Vicky came with his parents and brother Sunny Kaushal. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said



But, did you know about the other rumoured relationships of Vicky Kaushal? And about his ugly break-up with his ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi? Fans have different versions that why they part ways. In an interview, Harleen talked about her break-up with Vicky.



Harleen was quoted by Spotboye, saying, that Vicky Kaushal changed drastically after he started getting praise, which began mainly after Raazi and URI's success. Harleen said URI played the imp party in her film career and has changed him a lot, and after Sanju, he was not the same person anymore.

Later, we saw Harleen unfollowing Vicky on Instagram and was seen sharing a poem on heartbreak on social media. “Link ups don't build me, Break-ups don't break me, Wins don't fill me, Failures don't kill me,” Harleen wrote on Instagram, which was an apparent hint to her recent heartbreak.

