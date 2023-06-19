Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan charged with domestic violence, extortion; FIR filed

    The woman claims that although she and Cezanne Khan got married in 2015, the actor forced her to "hide their marriage."

    Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan charged with domestic violence, extortion; FIR filed ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

    Aisha Pirani, a US-based lady, has accused Cezanne Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay of extortion and domestic violence. The woman has filed a FIR against the actor and claimed to be Khan's wife.

    Aisha described Khan as "very abusive" in a recent interview with the E-Times, and she claimed he even raised his hand to touch her. "He would keep me locked in my room and home while fawning over other women on Skype. I think he's a Casanova. Even after we were married, he used to say, "I haven't given you my life." He used to say things like this. He was constantly quite abusive. He likes to eat fruits at night, so if I forgot to get any, he would use such vulgar language that I can't even mention it," she stated.

    ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    The woman stated that she and Cezanne got married in 2015, but Khan forced her to "hide their marriage" and then forced her to forge divorce documents. "I'm a Muslim woman, and according to Islamic law, I'm still married. I want my money back for the money I spent on him as well as my mental anguish from him to be made up for. According to Muslim law, I want a 'khulanama' in order to lawfully get married," she continued.

    The accused spouse of Cezanne Khan further disclosed that on June 7 she reported the actor to the police. She claimed to have sent police "dirty voice notes" that Khan had allegedly sent to her. The woman who lives in the US is only a relative, Khan had earlier stated. Additionally, he refuted rumours that he had wed her. Aisha Pirani stated to the entertainment portal in regards to the same, "He is lying. I also have witnesses. He transforms. He possesses two birth records. He commits fraud. Wo dusro ko waise hi dikhate hai, jo khud galat karta hai.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say ADC

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage ADC

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details ATG

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere ATG

    Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    football Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness osf

    Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say ADC

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage ADC

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details ATG

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon