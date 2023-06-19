Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan charged with domestic violence, extortion; FIR filed

Aisha Pirani, a US-based lady, has accused Cezanne Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay of extortion and domestic violence. The woman has filed a FIR against the actor and claimed to be Khan's wife.

Aisha described Khan as "very abusive" in a recent interview with the E-Times, and she claimed he even raised his hand to touch her. "He would keep me locked in my room and home while fawning over other women on Skype. I think he's a Casanova. Even after we were married, he used to say, "I haven't given you my life." He used to say things like this. He was constantly quite abusive. He likes to eat fruits at night, so if I forgot to get any, he would use such vulgar language that I can't even mention it," she stated.

The woman stated that she and Cezanne got married in 2015, but Khan forced her to "hide their marriage" and then forced her to forge divorce documents. "I'm a Muslim woman, and according to Islamic law, I'm still married. I want my money back for the money I spent on him as well as my mental anguish from him to be made up for. According to Muslim law, I want a 'khulanama' in order to lawfully get married," she continued.

The accused spouse of Cezanne Khan further disclosed that on June 7 she reported the actor to the police. She claimed to have sent police "dirty voice notes" that Khan had allegedly sent to her. The woman who lives in the US is only a relative, Khan had earlier stated. Additionally, he refuted rumours that he had wed her. Aisha Pirani stated to the entertainment portal in regards to the same, "He is lying. I also have witnesses. He transforms. He possesses two birth records. He commits fraud. Wo dusro ko waise hi dikhate hai, jo khud galat karta hai.

