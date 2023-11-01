Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's how Kiara Advani's mehndi looked like, what she ate for sargi

    Kiara Advani took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her mehndi on Tuesday and also shared what she ate for sargi. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Kiara Advani is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth today. She and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, arrived in her sasural, Delhi, a few days ago to celebrate the occasion with her in-laws. She took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her mehendi on Tuesday and also shared what she ate for sargi. 

    The mehndi

    Kiara did not go for a big, heavy mehndi design and chose a simple one. Her hand was adorned with a tiny henna-designed star. 

    The sargi feast

    For sargi, the 31-year-old had pancakes. She shared the yummy meal on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Feast Day'.

    Kiara Advani's marriage

    On February 7, 2022, Kiara and Sidharth married in a small ceremony at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace. The two were said to fall in love while filming their film 'Shershaah'. 

    Professional front

    On the work front, Kiara walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi in a black and gold bodycon gown. Kiara stole the show for Falguni Shane Peacock, capturing the attention of everyone in the room.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Sidharth will be seen in his forthcoming film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani. He will also make his digital debut in the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force'. The series is directed by Rohit Shetty and will also star Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in important roles. It will be available exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
