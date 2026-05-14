Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film 'Karuppu' ran into major trouble just before its release. The 9 AM shows were suddenly cancelled due to financial problems. Producer SR Prabu even posted an apology on social media. Fans, who had been waiting for two years, were left disappointed.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's big film, 'Karuppu', faced a huge crisis just hours before its release. The film's 9 AM shows, scheduled for May 14, were cancelled at the last minute. This left fans extremely angry. The decision came after theatre owners raised some financial issues. The film's producer, SR Prabu, shared a post on social media to apologise to the audience. What's interesting is that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Vijay, had only recently given permission for these special 9 AM shows.

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Producer's announcement at 1 AM

SR Prabu made the announcement around 1 AM on May 14. He posted on the social media platform X, writing, “Due to unavoidable reasons, the 9 AM shows of ‘Karuppu’ are being cancelled. We sincerely apologise to everyone.” Before this, director-actor RJ Balaji had confirmed the financial problems. He was confident that the issue would be sorted out by the night of May 13, but that didn't happen, and the release plan got affected.

Rumours started after theatre listings were removed

The rumours about the film's release getting delayed started when fans noticed something odd. Many theatre chains had suddenly removed 'Karuppu' from their booking lists. After this, theatre owners also started sharing posts on social media about the financial dispute. Suriya's fans expressed their anger on the producer's post. They said they had been waiting for this film for the last two years. Many called the sudden cancellation a huge shock.

Release in trouble despite a strong star cast

Besides Suriya, 'Karuppu' stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Shivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Aadukalam Naren. Sai Abhyankar has composed the music for the film, while GK Vishnu is the cinematographer. The movie is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner.