Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment gets interim court protection against Tips Music over alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood IP rights for films like 'Coolie No. 1'. Bhagnani called it a 'victory' for producers in their fight for royalties.

Film producer and Puja Entertainment founder Vashu Bhagnani has welcomed the court's decision granting interim protection to Puja Entertainment in its case against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights. The matter is linked to films like 'Coolie No. 1,' 'Hero No. 1,' 'Biwi No. 1,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa' and 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.' The case also concerns the proposed release and exploitation of actor Varun Dhawan starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'

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A 'Victory' for Producers

Speaking about the case, Bhagnani called it a "victory" for their producers and shared how the issue started years ago over the rights of songs from his films. "This is a victory for our producers... In 2018, I said, 'It's been many years since the movie's release, so we want our rights back'... We got an email from the company (Tips Company)... Suddenly, one day, they said, 'If you want music, take it from us... You are like a family'... My son went to them a couple of times, and they talked about this. In the meantime, we made Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan and his family and had a lot of deals... They asked if I had the rights for 'Chunnari Chunnari' and other songs. I said, 'Yes'... But Rohit and family said they will take time and not make this movie at that time," Bhagnani told ANI.

Dispute Over 'Chunnari Chunnari'

Bhagnani further alleged how the song 'Chunnari Chunnari' was later used and said he felt hurt over the situation, especially because of his close bond with the people involved. Recalling how he was "pushed to go to court," Bhagnani said, "One to one and a half years passed. Suddenly, our song 'Chunnari Chunnari' was launched, and it was shot with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Immediately, Jackky called, and Rohit said that he was not involved in this... We talked to Varun, and he assured us that they are neither making Biwi No. 1 nor any of our movies."

"He also said, 'What can we do with this song? The producer asked us to make it.' I said, 'It's wrong... He should have asked me if I had any problem with it... There was no discussion... How can an ethical person shoot my songs for someone else?... If some other director did this, I wouldn't be hurt that much... My son Jackky, Varun Dhawan, and Rohit Dhawan have all grown up together... I was pushed to go to court... Today, I salute Javed Sahab. He wasted his 1-2 years... but changed everything for the production house so that they can get the royalties for so long..."

The Larger Fight for Royalties

Talking about intellectual property rights and royalties, Bhagnani said the issue is very important for producers as they invest money in films and should continue to earn from their work in the future as well. Calling it a "very serious issue," he said, "This is a very serious issue. When you make a film, the producer is the first to bring in money for the movie... in the next 10 years, if I get music, video, or digital rights, I can earn royalties, which gives me a chance to come back home or at least keep my kitchen running... I want that through this, 50 or more producers should come with me and stand together, and the government, judge, or court should give a decision... that the producer should get royalties as well... I will follow the court's order on this." (ANI)