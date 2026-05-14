Aly Goni defended Alia Bhatt against online trolling over her Cannes 2024 appearance. He praised her for representing India with grace and urged people to celebrate artists who make the country shine internationally instead of demeaning them.

Aly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt Against Trolls

Actor Aly Goni has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid online trolling around her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. While several fans praised Alia's red carpet looks, some social media users claimed that the actress was allegedly being ignored by international media at the event.

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Reacting to the criticism, Aly shared a video of Alia from the Cannes red carpet on his Instagram Stories and praised the actress for representing India with "grace and pride" on the global stage. Showing his support for Alia, Aly wrote, "It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride."

The actor also said that people should celebrate artists who make India "shine internationally" instead of trolling them online. "Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them," he added.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Appearance

Meanwhile, Alia's latest Cannes appearance has been receiving praise online. The actress walked the red carpet in a powder blue gown that added a soft and elegant touch to her look. She attended the premiere of 'A Woman's Life' at the festival.

This marks Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Last year, she made her Cannes debut in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown, which received praise from fans and fashion watchers.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23. (ANI)