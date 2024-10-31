Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash

In an interview, Kartik Aaryan said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 does not need any gimmicks or cameos. 

Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Fans are excited as two major star-studded films are set to release on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. The two are different genres, one is comedy-horror and the other is a high-octane action and thriller film, however, their clash at the box office is making headlines as many believe the two will be competing on their release. 

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan opened up about the release and said his film does not require any gimmicks or cameos. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has an impressive star cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others.

In the interview, Kartik Aaryan said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai."

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik accidentally spoke of Kiara Advani and shooting a climax with her. The fans started speculating that Kiara might have a cameo and return to her role of Kartik's love interest just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, in an interview with Galatta India, Kartik cleared the speculations, and said, "Yar wo mere se galti se nikal gaya tha. Main Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ki baat kar raha tha, lekin 2 ki baat nikal gayi. Logon ne socha maine pata nahi kuchh aisa raaz khol dia, spoiler de dia. Wo galti se ho gaya the mujhse."

In the Pinkvilla interview, the actor also talked about filming two endings. He said, "Yes, two climaxes were filmed, so there’s some confusion. In fact, when the script was sent, no one except a few key people had the last 15 pages.”

On November 1, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theaters and compete at the box office. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again promises an action-packed cop movie with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff among others.  

Salman Khan will also be making a cameo in the film and reprising his role of cop Chulbul Pandey from his Dabangg franchise. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said RBA

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo dmn

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo

'I always apologise first..." Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya's old video resurfaces [WATCH] NTI

'I always apologise first..." Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya's old video resurfaces [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon