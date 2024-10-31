Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash

In an interview, Kartik Aaryan said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 does not need any gimmicks or cameos.

Fans are excited as two major star-studded films are set to release on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. The two are different genres, one is comedy-horror and the other is a high-octane action and thriller film, however, their clash at the box office is making headlines as many believe the two will be competing on their release.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan opened up about the release and said his film does not require any gimmicks or cameos. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has an impressive star cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others.

In the interview, Kartik Aaryan said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai."

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik accidentally spoke of Kiara Advani and shooting a climax with her. The fans started speculating that Kiara might have a cameo and return to her role of Kartik's love interest just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, in an interview with Galatta India, Kartik cleared the speculations, and said, "Yar wo mere se galti se nikal gaya tha. Main Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ki baat kar raha tha, lekin 2 ki baat nikal gayi. Logon ne socha maine pata nahi kuchh aisa raaz khol dia, spoiler de dia. Wo galti se ho gaya the mujhse."

In the Pinkvilla interview, the actor also talked about filming two endings. He said, "Yes, two climaxes were filmed, so there’s some confusion. In fact, when the script was sent, no one except a few key people had the last 15 pages.”

On November 1, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theaters and compete at the box office. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again promises an action-packed cop movie with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff among others.

Salman Khan will also be making a cameo in the film and reprising his role of cop Chulbul Pandey from his Dabangg franchise.

Latest Videos