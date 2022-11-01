Karnataka Rajyotsava: Jr NTR to visit Bengaluru, will attend Karnataka Ratna Ceremony for Puneeth Rajkumar

Yuvaraj, Raghavendra Rajkumar's son, personally visited RRR actor Jr NTR at his house in Hyderabad. The state government has invited Junior NTR to attend the ceremony, which will be held on the steps of Vidhana Soudha at 4 PM.

On Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, November 1, late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award. This makes the late actor the eighth and youngest recipient of the state honour. The prize will include a silver citation and a 50-gram gold medal. The state government has invited Junior NTR to the event, which will take place at 4 p.m. on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Aside from that, Puneeth Rajkumar's family directly approached Junior NTR and asked him to be the event's major guest. Yuvaraj, Raghavendra Rajkumar's son, paid a personal visit to the actor at his house in Hyderabad.

Junior NTR has now been verified to have arrived in Bengaluru to join the Rajyotsava day celebrations. Vamsi-Shekar, a marketing expert, tweeted about his arrival in Bengaluru, including a photo of the Telugu actor in the city, and shared his schedule with the public.

Junior NTR has a good relationship with Puneeth and had done playback singing for a film named Chakravyuha starring Puneeth after Appu asked him to. Junior NTR paid a poignant tribute to the actor after his demise in a speech at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Aside from that, 67 persons from other areas will get the Karnataka Rajyotsava award on the same day in recognition of their achievements to their respective fields.

Junior NTR acted in only one film this year, the blockbuster smash RRR, in which he co-starred with Ram Charan. He is currently filming his next movie with Koratala Siva. Following that, he will begin working on a project with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

