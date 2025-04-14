Lifestyle

7 early warning signs of dementia you shouldn’t ignore

1. Memory Loss

Memory loss is the most important symptom of dementia.

2. Difficulty Solving Problems

Decreased decision-making ability, difficulty solving problems, and inability to do anything independently are symptoms.

3. Communication Problems

Saying things that are not related and communication problems are also indications of the disease.

4. Difficulty Performing Daily Tasks

Dementia patients may have difficulty performing daily tasks.

5. Inability to Concentrate

The inability to concentrate can also be seen in dementia patients.

6. Mental Problems

Acting violently, other mental problems, etc. can also be an indication.

7. Decreased Sleep

Decreased sleep is also a symptom seen in dementia patients.

Attention:

If you see the above symptoms, do not try to diagnose yourself, but be sure to consult a doctor. Confirm the disease only after this.

