7 early warning signs of dementia you shouldn’t ignore

Memory loss is the most important symptom of dementia.
Decreased decision-making ability, difficulty solving problems, and inability to do anything independently are symptoms.
Saying things that are not related and communication problems are also indications of the disease.
Dementia patients may have difficulty performing daily tasks.
The inability to concentrate can also be seen in dementia patients.
Acting violently, other mental problems, etc. can also be an indication.
Decreased sleep is also a symptom seen in dementia patients.
If you see the above symptoms, do not try to diagnose yourself, but be sure to consult a doctor. Confirm the disease only after this.
