Bengaluru: In a tribute to the legendary actress B Saroja Devi, the Karnataka government has announced a new lifetime achievement award in her name. The ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi B Saroja Devi Award’ will honour women artists who have made a remarkable contribution of 25 years or more to the Kannada film industry, starting from the 2025 calendar year. The initiative aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of Kannada cinema’s most iconic figures.

Eligibility Criteria And Prize Details

The award will be presented to women who have served the Kannada cinema industry for at least 25 years. Recipients will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a 100-gram silver medal, as per the government notification.

This initiative falls under the state’s annual film awards programme, governed by the 2011 Kannada Film Policy, and has been added as a new category under Annexure 1 of the policy.

Honouring B Saroja Devi’s Legacy

The award is aimed at celebrating the exceptional career and contributions of women in Kannada cinema, in line with B Saroja Devi’s legacy as a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient. Known as a panchabhasha star, she had an extraordinary impact on both Kannada and Indian cinema.

Earlier, the government had posthumously conferred the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award on B Saroja Devi in recognition of her lifetime contributions to the film industry. Following this, the state decided to institute a separate award in her name to honour women artists who have devoted decades of service to Kannada cinema.

Annual State Film Awards Inclusion

The Abhinaya Saraswathi B Saroja Devi Award will now form part of the annual state film awards, highlighting the government’s commitment to recognising long-standing contributions of women in the industry.