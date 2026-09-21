Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra continues to struggle at the box office, recording no growth on its first Sunday as the Meghna Gulzar directorial reaches Rs 4.50 crore in three days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller Daayra is finding it difficult to gain momentum at the box office. Despite entering its first Sunday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial recorded no growth in its India net collection.

Daayra Earns Rs 1.75 Crore On Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Daayra earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on its third day, with the film registering 1,839 shows. The figure remained exactly the same as Day 2, when the movie also collected around Rs 1.75 crore net.

Following its three-day theatrical run, the film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 4.50 crore. Its India gross collection, meanwhile, stands at around Rs 5.40 crore.

Film Faces Tough Start At Box Office

The lack of growth on the first Sunday adds to Daayra’s challenging opening weekend. The film, which arrived in theatres on September 18, is also facing competition from Kunal Khemu’s Vibe, which released on the same day.

The reported box-office figures are particularly modest when compared with reports suggesting that Daayra was made on a budget of around Rs 55 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this budget figure, so it should be considered an estimate rather than an established fact.