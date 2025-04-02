user
Nokia Stock Gains On Partnerships With Amazon, Vodafone Idea: Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Ahead of the markets opening on Wednesday, Nokia also announced it struck a deal with India's second largest telecom company, Bharti Airtel, to expand core network collaboration to speed up the launch of new 5G services.

Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) gained more than 1% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after the company inked multiple partnerships with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Indian telecom networks Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

While Nokia struck a patent agreement with Amazon, it struck network optimization deals with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

Nokia said its agreement with Amazon covers the use of the Finnish networking giant’s video technologies in Amazon’s streaming services and devices.

The company also said all its pending patent litigations with Amazon have now been resolved.

Nokia is also working with Vodafone Idea for optical fiber network rollout to support the telecom company’s 4G network, and lay the path for launching 5G services.

Ahead of the markets opening on Wednesday, Nokia also announced it struck a deal with India’s second largest telecom company, Bharti Airtel, to expand core network collaboration to speed up the launch of new 5G services.

Nokia will integrate Airtel’s 4G and 5G technologies in a single set of servers, allowing it to improve efficiency and save on costs.

The company said this is a multi-year deal but did not divulge its value.

Earlier in March, Nokia struck deals with Lockheed Martin Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and announced the Open Telecom AI platform in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and India’s leading telecom player, Reliance Jio.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nokia edged up compared to the previous day but remained in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

NOK retail sentiment.jpg NOK sentiment and message volume April 2, 2025, as of 12:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user, however, thinks the Nokia stock will touch the $6.00 mark this month.

Nokia’s stock has gained nearly 21% year-to-date.

