Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple sees 15 per cent revenue growth, records Rs 133 crore in 2024-25

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Prabhadevi has announced record-breaking annual earnings of Rs 133 crore for the 2024-25 financial year. This reflects a 15% increase compared to the Rs 114 crore revenue generated in 2023-24, according to Executive Officer Veena Patil. During a budget presentation on March 31, the managing committee projected the temple's revenue to reach Rs 154 crore in the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

Siddhivinayak's deputy executive officer Sandeep Rathod said as quoted by the Times of India, "Owing to the administration's efficiency, our income expected to be Rs 114 crore rose to a record Rs 133 crore, surpassing the trust's own estimates by 15%. We have seen if devotees are facilitated with smooth darshan, if queues move swiftly in an orderly fashion, more people can take darshan, thus increasing donations. It ensures a pleasant visit experience. In Siddhivinayak, each devotee gets 10-15 seconds for darshan, which according to me, fares better than other large shrines which grant 5-7 seconds. As a result, people's hearts are inclined to donate more."

The temple's revenue comes from various sources, including donations collected in the daan peti (offering box), puja rituals, the sale of laddoo and nariyal wadi prasad, online contributions, and gold-silver offerings. These funds are allocated to the trust's welfare initiatives.

"We account for inflation while assessing revenue. Despite rising food and gold prices, we've observed an increase in the number of gold and silver items being auctioned. Prasad is provided on a no-profit-no-loss basis," said Rathod.

