user
user icon

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple sees 15 per cent revenue growth, records Rs 133 crore in 2024-25

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Prabhadevi has recorded an annual revenue of Rs 133 crore for 2024-25, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. Earnings come from donations, puja rituals, prasad sales, and gold-silver offerings, with funds directed toward welfare activities.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple sees 15 per cent revenue growth, records Rs 133 crore in 2024-2025 anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Prabhadevi has announced record-breaking annual earnings of Rs 133 crore for the 2024-25 financial year. This reflects a 15% increase compared to the Rs 114 crore revenue generated in 2023-24, according to Executive Officer Veena Patil. During a budget presentation on March 31, the managing committee projected the temple's revenue to reach Rs 154 crore in the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

Siddhivinayak temple's revenue rose to Rs 133 crore

Siddhivinayak's deputy executive officer Sandeep Rathod said as quoted by the Times of India, "Owing to the administration's efficiency, our income expected to be Rs 114 crore rose to a record Rs 133 crore, surpassing the trust's own estimates by 15%. We have seen if devotees are facilitated with smooth darshan, if queues move swiftly in an orderly fashion, more people can take darshan, thus increasing donations. It ensures a pleasant visit experience. In Siddhivinayak, each devotee gets 10-15 seconds for darshan, which according to me, fares better than other large shrines which grant 5-7 seconds. As a result, people's hearts are inclined to donate more."

The temple's revenue comes from various sources, including donations collected in the daan peti (offering box), puja rituals, the sale of laddoo and nariyal wadi prasad, online contributions, and gold-silver offerings. These funds are allocated to the trust's welfare initiatives. 

"We account for inflation while assessing revenue. Despite rising food and gold prices, we've observed an increase in the number of gold and silver items being auctioned. Prasad is provided on a no-profit-no-loss basis," said Rathod.

"Thank you Modi ji": Muslim women in Bhopal come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the UMEED Bill says

"Thank you Modi ji": Muslim women in Bhopal come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill dmn

"Thank you Modi ji": Muslim women in Bhopal come out in support of Waqf Amendment Bill

BREAKING: Waqf amendment bill tabled by union minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha ddr

Amid Opposition showdown, Waqf amendment bill tabled by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

"Waqf Amendment Bill being introduced in interest of country": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ddr

Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

Recent Stories

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the UMEED Bill says

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss NTI

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here ATG

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Recent Videos

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon