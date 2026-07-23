The Venice Film Festival's 2026 lineup is here, running Sep 2-12. New films from Casey Affleck, Martin McDonagh, and Lee Chang-Dong are in competition. Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch biopic 'Ink' will open the festival.

The director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, presided over a lengthy press conference on Thursday during which he announced the stacked lineup for this year's Venice Film Festival, which is scheduled to run from September 2 to 12. It includes Casey Affleck's directorial 'Company' which stars Nick Nolte in the lead role, reported Deadline.

Casey Affleck's directorial was previously described as a "gothic horror" and stars Adelaide Clemens, Ben Mendelsohn, Scoot McNairy, Emily Alyn Lind and Caylee Cowan in the prominent roles apart from Nick Nolte. According to the outlet, South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-Dong is set to return to feature filmmaking with 'Possible Love' his first film since Burning (2018), reported Deadline.

Star-Studded Competition Lineup

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda lands at Venice with 'Look Back', his second festival title of 2026. The filmmaker was also at Cannes in May with Sheep in the Box. Martin McDonagh returns to Venice with 'Wild Horse Nine', his first feature since 'The Banshees of Inisherin', which won Best Screenplay and Actor at Venice in 2022 before landing 9 Oscar nominations in the following year. Veteran Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti returns to Venice with a film for the first time since 1989. The feature is Succedera Questa Notte and stars Louis Garrel.

Out of Competition Highlights

In the 'Out of Competition' category, Paul Schrader will screen a new project titled 'The Basics Of Philosophy' starring Jack Huston and Sofia Boutella. According to the outlet, "the film is said to follow a repressed philosophy professor who has been grappling with lingering guilt over a decision from his past when the victim suddenly returns to his life."

Venice regular Luca Guadagnino will be on the Lido this year but not with his Open AI feature Artificial. The Italian filmmaker will instead screen his long-gestating Bernardo Bertolucci documentary Joie De Vivre. The film runs seven hours long. Wim Wenders is also out of competition with a doc on the Swiss architect Peter Zumthor.

Opening and Closing Films

Earlier, the festival already announced that this year's opening title will be Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch biopic titled 'Ink'. The film, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, will screen on September 2 in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido. Boyle directs the feature from a screenplay written by James Graham (Dear England), based on his Tony-nominated play Ink. O'Connell stars as The Sun newspaper editor Larry Lamb with Pearce as Rupert Murdoch. Claire Foy is Jules Davies.

The festival's closing title will be Dio ride, written and directed by Giovanni Veronesi (The King's Musketeers). The film will screen out of competition. Pierfrancesco Favino, Silvio Orlando, Alma Noce, Francesco Gheghi, Maurizio Lombardi, Paolo Rossi and Carlo Cecchi star in the film, reported Deadline.

Venice Film Festival: Full Lineup

Here is the full list of the participating films.

Competition

Ink -- Director: Danny Boyle

Company -- Director: Casey Affleck

A Bit Of Light -- Director: Ali Asgari

Ritorno A Buenos Aires -- Director: Marco Bechis

Un Bon Petit Soldat -- Director: Stephane Brize

Il Fuoco Che Ti Porti Dentro -- Director: Edoardo De Angelis

Woman Unknown -- Director: May el-Toukhy

Bucking Fastard -- Director: Werner Herzog

A Place To Heal -- Director: Cedric Kahn

Dau -- Director: Ilya Khrzhanovsky

Look Back -- Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Possible Love -- Director: Lee Chang-dong

Wild Horse Nine -- Director: Martin McDonagh

Succedera Questa Notte -- Director: Nanni Moretti

Primetime -- Director: Lance Oppenheim

The Echo Chamber -- Director: Andrea Pallaoro

Un Peu Avant Minuit -- Director: Nicolas Pariser

L'Estranea -- Director: Paolo Strippoli

Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? -- Director: Shinya Tsukamoto

Bunker -- Director: Florian Zeller

Orizzonti

La Ragazza Con La Leica -- Director: Alina Marazzi

The Burning Giants -- Director: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

What Belongs To Others -- Director: Grzegorz Debowski

Una Storia -- Director: Anna Foglietta

La Citta Dei Vivi -- Director: Edoardo Gabbriellini

Moragheb -- Director: Mohsen Gharaei

Too Much Sugar -- Director: Robert Greene

The Difficult Bride -- Director: Rubaiyat Hossain

La Maison Du Vent -- Director: Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

I Figli Della Scimmia -- Director: Tommaso Landucci

A Day In The Life Of Jo: Chapter Phaedra -- Director: Jacqueline Lentzou

Oasis -- Director: Jannis Lenz

Until The Day Ends -- Director: Jelena Maksimovic

La Moula -- Director: Jerome Pierrat

Lovers In The Blue Night -- Director: Anuparna Roy

Un Detour Par Diane -- Directors: Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

The Color Of The Sun -- Director: Xavier Tera

Eklipse -- Director: Manuel Wetscher

Big Little Things -- Director: Michelle Zhou

Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Fiction

Dio Ride -- Director: Giovanni Veronesi

Nessum Dolore -- Director: Gianni Amelio

Let Us Through, Dear Ancestors -- Director: Lav Diaz

Father Joe -- Director: Barthelemy Grossmann

Scherzetto -- Director: Mario Martone

Place To Be -- Director: Kornel Mundruczo

No Paradise If You Are Killed By A Woman -- Director: Halkawt Mustafa

Arrested Memory -- Director: Sabu

The Basics Of Philosophy -- Director: Paul Schrader

Un Bon Avocat -- Director: Tristan Seguela

Jupiter -- Director: Alexandre Smia

Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Film on Films

Juso Per Ferie -- Director: Karen Di Porto

Nino -- Un Film Su Nino Rota -- Director: Walter Fasano

The Pervert's Guide To Utopias -- Director: Sophie Fiennes

Joie De Vivre -- Director: Luca Guadagnino

Twist And Shoot Mister Suzuki -- Director: Yves Montmayeur

Intermission -- Director: Yonfan

Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Non-Fiction

Be Brave -- Director: Francesco Carrozzini

What Love Builds -- Director: Russell Crowe

Burgundy -- Directors: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Musk -- Director: Alex Gibney

The Road To Jericho -- Director: Amos Gitai

Citizen Osama -- Director: Ahmed Hassouna

Union Town -- Director: Barbara Kopple

Holy Wood Dust -- Director: Victor Kossakovsky

Letters From The Silenced Country -- Director: Andrei Kutsila

Biografia De Jorge Luis Borges -- Director: Mariano Llinas

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 -- Exile -- Director: Julia Loktev

Boatbuilders -- Director: Luke Lorentzen

Imperium -- Director: Sergei Loznitsa

Shumei -- The Living Legacy Of Kabuki -- Director: Takashi Miike

Queer Edward II -- Director: Theo Rollason

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger -- Directors: Dylan Southern, Will Lovelace

Dust -- Director: Tsai Ming-liang

Everest: The Other Side -- Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

From Inside Out -- The Architecture Of Peter Zumthor -- Director: Wim Wenders

Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Series

Peccato -- Director: Valerio Vestoso

Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Short Films

Flesh Impact -- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Wild Asparagus -- Director: Avi Mograbi

They're Here -- Directors: Laura Poitras, Rachel Mueller

Special Screening

Dai Nostri Inviati -- Directors: Giuseppe Giannotti, Enrico Salvatori, Nicoletta Berardi

Venice Spotlight

Sumo: Spirit Weighs Nothing -- Director: Erik Shirai

Conversations With The Sea -- Director: Muayad Alayan

Hombre Al Agua -- Director: Gael Garcia Bernal

Serpenti -- Director: Roberto De Paolis

Maino Furies -- Director: Rami Kodeih

Guria -- Director: Levan Koguashvili

Ground Floor -- Director: Gabor Reisz

Eu Contez -- Director: Alina Serban

Lifetime Achievement and Jury Details

According to the outlet, George Clooney and Ellen Burstyn will be the recipients of the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion for lifetime achievement this year. Maggie Gyllenhaal will serve as the competition jury president. She will be joined by Kaouther Ben Hania, Daniel Blumberg, Francesco Casetti, Xavier Giannoli, Shahrbanoo Sadat, and Johnnie To. (ANI)

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