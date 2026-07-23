The Venice Film Festival's 2026 lineup is here, running Sep 2-12. New films from Casey Affleck, Martin McDonagh, and Lee Chang-Dong are in competition. Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch biopic 'Ink' will open the festival.
The director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, presided over a lengthy press conference on Thursday during which he announced the stacked lineup for this year's Venice Film Festival, which is scheduled to run from September 2 to 12. It includes Casey Affleck's directorial 'Company' which stars Nick Nolte in the lead role, reported Deadline.
Casey Affleck's directorial was previously described as a "gothic horror" and stars Adelaide Clemens, Ben Mendelsohn, Scoot McNairy, Emily Alyn Lind and Caylee Cowan in the prominent roles apart from Nick Nolte. According to the outlet, South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-Dong is set to return to feature filmmaking with 'Possible Love' his first film since Burning (2018), reported Deadline.
Star-Studded Competition Lineup
Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda lands at Venice with 'Look Back', his second festival title of 2026. The filmmaker was also at Cannes in May with Sheep in the Box. Martin McDonagh returns to Venice with 'Wild Horse Nine', his first feature since 'The Banshees of Inisherin', which won Best Screenplay and Actor at Venice in 2022 before landing 9 Oscar nominations in the following year. Veteran Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti returns to Venice with a film for the first time since 1989. The feature is Succedera Questa Notte and stars Louis Garrel.
Out of Competition Highlights
In the 'Out of Competition' category, Paul Schrader will screen a new project titled 'The Basics Of Philosophy' starring Jack Huston and Sofia Boutella. According to the outlet, "the film is said to follow a repressed philosophy professor who has been grappling with lingering guilt over a decision from his past when the victim suddenly returns to his life."
Venice regular Luca Guadagnino will be on the Lido this year but not with his Open AI feature Artificial. The Italian filmmaker will instead screen his long-gestating Bernardo Bertolucci documentary Joie De Vivre. The film runs seven hours long. Wim Wenders is also out of competition with a doc on the Swiss architect Peter Zumthor.
Opening and Closing Films
Earlier, the festival already announced that this year's opening title will be Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch biopic titled 'Ink'. The film, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, will screen on September 2 in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido. Boyle directs the feature from a screenplay written by James Graham (Dear England), based on his Tony-nominated play Ink. O'Connell stars as The Sun newspaper editor Larry Lamb with Pearce as Rupert Murdoch. Claire Foy is Jules Davies.
The festival's closing title will be Dio ride, written and directed by Giovanni Veronesi (The King's Musketeers). The film will screen out of competition. Pierfrancesco Favino, Silvio Orlando, Alma Noce, Francesco Gheghi, Maurizio Lombardi, Paolo Rossi and Carlo Cecchi star in the film, reported Deadline.
Venice Film Festival: Full Lineup
Here is the full list of the participating films.
Competition
Ink -- Director: Danny Boyle
Company -- Director: Casey Affleck
A Bit Of Light -- Director: Ali Asgari
Ritorno A Buenos Aires -- Director: Marco Bechis
Un Bon Petit Soldat -- Director: Stephane Brize
Il Fuoco Che Ti Porti Dentro -- Director: Edoardo De Angelis
Woman Unknown -- Director: May el-Toukhy
Bucking Fastard -- Director: Werner Herzog
A Place To Heal -- Director: Cedric Kahn
Dau -- Director: Ilya Khrzhanovsky
Look Back -- Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Possible Love -- Director: Lee Chang-dong
Wild Horse Nine -- Director: Martin McDonagh
Succedera Questa Notte -- Director: Nanni Moretti
Primetime -- Director: Lance Oppenheim
The Echo Chamber -- Director: Andrea Pallaoro
Un Peu Avant Minuit -- Director: Nicolas Pariser
L'Estranea -- Director: Paolo Strippoli
Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? -- Director: Shinya Tsukamoto
Bunker -- Director: Florian Zeller
Orizzonti
La Ragazza Con La Leica -- Director: Alina Marazzi
The Burning Giants -- Director: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
What Belongs To Others -- Director: Grzegorz Debowski
Una Storia -- Director: Anna Foglietta
La Citta Dei Vivi -- Director: Edoardo Gabbriellini
Moragheb -- Director: Mohsen Gharaei
Too Much Sugar -- Director: Robert Greene
The Difficult Bride -- Director: Rubaiyat Hossain
La Maison Du Vent -- Director: Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu
I Figli Della Scimmia -- Director: Tommaso Landucci
A Day In The Life Of Jo: Chapter Phaedra -- Director: Jacqueline Lentzou
Oasis -- Director: Jannis Lenz
Until The Day Ends -- Director: Jelena Maksimovic
La Moula -- Director: Jerome Pierrat
Lovers In The Blue Night -- Director: Anuparna Roy
Un Detour Par Diane -- Directors: Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
The Color Of The Sun -- Director: Xavier Tera
Eklipse -- Director: Manuel Wetscher
Big Little Things -- Director: Michelle Zhou
Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Fiction
Dio Ride -- Director: Giovanni Veronesi
Nessum Dolore -- Director: Gianni Amelio
Let Us Through, Dear Ancestors -- Director: Lav Diaz
Father Joe -- Director: Barthelemy Grossmann
Scherzetto -- Director: Mario Martone
Place To Be -- Director: Kornel Mundruczo
No Paradise If You Are Killed By A Woman -- Director: Halkawt Mustafa
Arrested Memory -- Director: Sabu
The Basics Of Philosophy -- Director: Paul Schrader
Un Bon Avocat -- Director: Tristan Seguela
Jupiter -- Director: Alexandre Smia
Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Film on Films
Juso Per Ferie -- Director: Karen Di Porto
Nino -- Un Film Su Nino Rota -- Director: Walter Fasano
The Pervert's Guide To Utopias -- Director: Sophie Fiennes
Joie De Vivre -- Director: Luca Guadagnino
Twist And Shoot Mister Suzuki -- Director: Yves Montmayeur
Intermission -- Director: Yonfan
Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Non-Fiction
Be Brave -- Director: Francesco Carrozzini
What Love Builds -- Director: Russell Crowe
Burgundy -- Directors: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
Musk -- Director: Alex Gibney
The Road To Jericho -- Director: Amos Gitai
Citizen Osama -- Director: Ahmed Hassouna
Union Town -- Director: Barbara Kopple
Holy Wood Dust -- Director: Victor Kossakovsky
Letters From The Silenced Country -- Director: Andrei Kutsila
Biografia De Jorge Luis Borges -- Director: Mariano Llinas
My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 -- Exile -- Director: Julia Loktev
Boatbuilders -- Director: Luke Lorentzen
Imperium -- Director: Sergei Loznitsa
Shumei -- The Living Legacy Of Kabuki -- Director: Takashi Miike
Queer Edward II -- Director: Theo Rollason
Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger -- Directors: Dylan Southern, Will Lovelace
Dust -- Director: Tsai Ming-liang
Everest: The Other Side -- Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
From Inside Out -- The Architecture Of Peter Zumthor -- Director: Wim Wenders
Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Series
Peccato -- Director: Valerio Vestoso
Venice Open -- Out Of Competition, Short Films
Flesh Impact -- Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Wild Asparagus -- Director: Avi Mograbi
They're Here -- Directors: Laura Poitras, Rachel Mueller
Special Screening
Dai Nostri Inviati -- Directors: Giuseppe Giannotti, Enrico Salvatori, Nicoletta Berardi
Venice Spotlight
Sumo: Spirit Weighs Nothing -- Director: Erik Shirai
Conversations With The Sea -- Director: Muayad Alayan
Hombre Al Agua -- Director: Gael Garcia Bernal
Serpenti -- Director: Roberto De Paolis
Maino Furies -- Director: Rami Kodeih
Guria -- Director: Levan Koguashvili
Ground Floor -- Director: Gabor Reisz
Eu Contez -- Director: Alina Serban
Lifetime Achievement and Jury Details
According to the outlet, George Clooney and Ellen Burstyn will be the recipients of the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion for lifetime achievement this year. Maggie Gyllenhaal will serve as the competition jury president. She will be joined by Kaouther Ben Hania, Daniel Blumberg, Francesco Casetti, Xavier Giannoli, Shahrbanoo Sadat, and Johnnie To. (ANI)
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