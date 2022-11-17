Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK

    Kareena Kapoor, who has a huge social media following, channelled her moods in behind-the-scenes photos from a movie shoot in Dover on Wednesday, and you can't miss them!

    Since she made her acting debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan has consistently been at the top of her game. Kareena remains one of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood, even after two decades in the film business. She has always been regarded as an icon in the fashion world. 

    Bebo firmly believes in following one's heart, which is especially apparent in how she manages her social media accounts. The actress, who has a massive social media following, channelled her many moods in behind-the-scenes photos from a movie shoot in Dover on Wednesday, and you can't miss them!

    Also Read: Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

    After Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor is ready to bring her magic to the big screen. She may be seen in various emotions, from joyful to silly. The actress posted a series of photos on Instagram from behind the lens as she was filming her upcoming movie with Hansal Mehta. 

    As she posed for her newest endeavour, Kareena took her followers on a journey down memory lane for the photos. Seeing the Bollywood queen on the big screen is always enjoyable. She flew to London a few of weeks ago to start filming her movie.

    Dropping the pictures, Kareena captioned, “Dover Diaries. United Kingdom 2022. Always a mood on set. @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films.”

    Also Read: Disha Patani sexy pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in Calvin Klein's lingerie

    With her infant son Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan travelled to the UK and spent time with him. The Angrezi Medium actress made the most of her downtime by enjoying simple things. As they replied to Kareena's post, fans sent kind comments and showered love on the images she posted.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
