Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now on vacation in London, and Bebo just tweeted a sweet photo of them sharing breakfast. Bebo has been savouring her time with her family and has been posting the most romantic tidbits. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya also joined them. In the meantime, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi recently travelled to London with them and shared a nice photo of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya having fun in the park while Kareena looked after them.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took a well-earned holiday and flew to London with her husband Saif Ali Khan, their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and other family members for a summer vacation. Bebo has been savouring her time with her family and has been posting the most romantic tidbits. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya also joined them. In the meantime, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi recently travelled to London with them and shared a nice photo of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya having fun in the park while Kareena looked after them. Now, on Tuesday, Kareena shared a photo of herself, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh eating a "colourful" breakfast in London on her Instagram. The post was captioned: “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL Summer of 2023.”

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging ‘Ustrasena’, Watch video

    WORK FRONT: Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, a murder mystery, on the work front. She will also appear in the Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer The Crew. She also has The Devotion Of Suspect X, a Sujoy Ghosh film based on the same name, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif Ali Khan most recently appeared as Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush. His subsequent appearance will be in Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

    Kareena shared some images from their trip to the BBC Earth Experience earlier on last Friday via her Instagram stories. "My world," Kareena captioned a selfie she posted with Saif in which he flashed a victory sign as they posed in front of a scaled-down version of Earth. From the same location, she also provided a long shot. After Adipurush was released, Saif left for a holiday. In Adipurush, he plays the part of Lankesh. An retelling of the classic Ramayana, the Om Raut film, which also stars Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janki, has received criticism from viewers for its scenes and weak dialogue. 

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares ATG

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    Mahesh Babu Rakshit Shetty South actors to reveal the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan King of Kotha (MAH)

    Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty: South actors to reveal the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai ATG

    Lust Stories 2-star Tamannaah Bhatia surprised by heartwarming gesture from fan on returning to Mumbai

    Ritabhari Chakraborty on her 31st birthday: 7 Unknown facts about Bengali Actress

    Ritabhari Chakraborty on her 31st birthday: 7 Unknown facts about Bengali Actress

    football Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series snt

    Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series

    Recent Stories

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee treated in Kolkata hospital after injury during emergency chopper landing gcw

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee treated in Kolkata hospital after injury during emergency chopper landing

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag to Team India snt

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag to Team India

    football Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage osf

    Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage

    National Treasure to Enola Holmes 7 Adventure movies on OTT (MAH)

    National Treasure to Enola Holmes: 7 Adventure movies on OTT

    Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon