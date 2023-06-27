Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now on vacation in London, and Bebo just tweeted a sweet photo of them sharing breakfast. Bebo has been savouring her time with her family and has been posting the most romantic tidbits. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya also joined them. In the meantime, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi recently travelled to London with them and shared a nice photo of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya having fun in the park while Kareena looked after them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took a well-earned holiday and flew to London with her husband Saif Ali Khan, their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and other family members for a summer vacation. Bebo has been savouring her time with her family and has been posting the most romantic tidbits. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya also joined them. In the meantime, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi recently travelled to London with them and shared a nice photo of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya having fun in the park while Kareena looked after them. Now, on Tuesday, Kareena shared a photo of herself, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh eating a "colourful" breakfast in London on her Instagram. The post was captioned: “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL Summer of 2023.”

WORK FRONT: Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, a murder mystery, on the work front. She will also appear in the Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer The Crew. She also has The Devotion Of Suspect X, a Sujoy Ghosh film based on the same name, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif Ali Khan most recently appeared as Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush. His subsequent appearance will be in Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kareena shared some images from their trip to the BBC Earth Experience earlier on last Friday via her Instagram stories. "My world," Kareena captioned a selfie she posted with Saif in which he flashed a victory sign as they posed in front of a scaled-down version of Earth. From the same location, she also provided a long shot. After Adipurush was released, Saif left for a holiday. In Adipurush, he plays the part of Lankesh. An retelling of the classic Ramayana, the Om Raut film, which also stars Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janki, has received criticism from viewers for its scenes and weak dialogue.

