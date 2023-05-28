Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic as ever as she got spotted with cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race. Know more details for same.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 28, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista, and the actress never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out. Kareena is all set to attend the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco on 28th May. 

    Media reports also divulged that Bebo would watch the practice race on 27th May in Monaco and will have an interaction with some of the GP drivers. The photos of Ki & Ka fame Bollywood actress's stylish debut at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race on 27th May have gone viral on social media. She was spotted along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and looked captivating.

    ALSO READ: Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race have surfaced on the internet. Looks like Kareena is having a great time while making heads turn with her top-notch fashion game. The pictures show Kareena wearing a sleeveless knitted top with a geometric print over it and a zipper at the front. She paired it with beige slouchy pants with brown stripes on each side. Her outfit was the perfect blend of sporty, stylish and comfy. She was seen sporting dark sunglasses, and her hair was left open.

    Yuvraj Singh was donning a white t-shirt and black track pants. One of the pictures shows Kareena and Yuvraj posing against a beautiful backdrop, giving a glimpse of the practice race. Other pictures show Kareena Kapoor Khan walking while Yuvraj takes a video of his surroundings.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has been super excited for her F1 Grand Prix debut. Meanwhile, on 27th May, she shared glimpses of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race and wrote, "What a day."

    ALSO READ: Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club ADC

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club

    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London; here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH) RBA

    Were KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty spotted at strip club in London? Here's how fans react to a viral video (WATCH)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home 3 awards from IIFA Rocks 2023 (MSW)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home 3 awards from IIFA Rocks 2023

    Recent Stories

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban' anr

    Cutting down Kerala's borrowing limit: CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'

    Delhi 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today AJR

    Delhi: 10,000 police personnel deployed ahead of wrestlers' march to new Parliament today

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers AJR

    New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'magnificent new home for people who uphold Constitution'

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'My Parliament My Pride', calls it 'a new home for people who uphold Constitution' (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for May 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Pisces; be careful Gemini AJR

    Daily Horoscope for May 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Pisces; be careful Gemini

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon