Kareena Kapoor Khan makes spectacular debut at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; check details

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic as ever as she got spotted with cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race. Know more details for same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista, and the actress never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out. Kareena is all set to attend the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco on 28th May.

Media reports also divulged that Bebo would watch the practice race on 27th May in Monaco and will have an interaction with some of the GP drivers. The photos of Ki & Ka fame Bollywood actress's stylish debut at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race on 27th May have gone viral on social media. She was spotted along with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and looked captivating.

ALSO READ: Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race have surfaced on the internet. Looks like Kareena is having a great time while making heads turn with her top-notch fashion game. The pictures show Kareena wearing a sleeveless knitted top with a geometric print over it and a zipper at the front. She paired it with beige slouchy pants with brown stripes on each side. Her outfit was the perfect blend of sporty, stylish and comfy. She was seen sporting dark sunglasses, and her hair was left open.

Yuvraj Singh was donning a white t-shirt and black track pants. One of the pictures shows Kareena and Yuvraj posing against a beautiful backdrop, giving a glimpse of the practice race. Other pictures show Kareena Kapoor Khan walking while Yuvraj takes a video of his surroundings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been super excited for her F1 Grand Prix debut. Meanwhile, on 27th May, she shared glimpses of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race and wrote, "What a day."

ALSO READ: Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details