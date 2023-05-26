Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

After teasing audiences and fans with the posters and teaser of the film, the makers have disclosed a new intriguing trailer for the much-awaited Barbie movie. Know more details.

The charm and fun of a world full of opportunities are seen and felt in the air. Finally, the makers have dropped a new trailer for Barbie. Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll in an adventure-filled journey that will bring her from a fantasy-filled pink village to the real world in her quest for answers.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) gets accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling), her partner, who sometimes looks more like an addition to the protagonist of the upcoming story. In exploration and pursuit to understand the purpose of life, the pair will have to survive in a regular city, where the buildings are not pink. The people have more than two names to call each other.

The first trailer for the movie began with a tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey, while a voiceover explained how the Barbie was revolutionary when it came to allowing girls to have a toy that wasn't a baby. The fresh and new line of products marketed and sold the idea that people could be whatever they wanted, and the iconic doll hasn't stopped trusting as her faith is unshakeable and intact in that idea since then.

Overall, the trailer presents a blend of fantasy, the pink world of the doll, followed by Barbie and Ken in the real world, the enemy of villains in the pink world, different types of Barbies, drama, action, adventure, fun, emotions, emotional backdrop, a new contemporary take about Barbie and Ken in the real world out there with a slice-of-life story-telling by Academy award-winning filmmaker Greta Gerwig. The ensemble cast promised it surely would be an adventure to look forward to for audiences and fans in theatres. The trailer has successfully aroused intrigue and also made everyone curious for more.

The colour and tonal setting along the world of the Barbie film is inspired by classic movie musicals and was presented to audiences for the first time, setting the backdrop and stage for one of the biggest movies this summer. Let's hope audiences are ready for Barbie and Ken's story. Barbie is helmed by Greta Gerwig. The film drops in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Barbie the movie is out now. You can also watch it here.

