Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in a private and close-knit wedding on May 25. The actor's first wife, Rajoshi Barua, has dropped scathing posts on her Instagram handle.

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi took the internet by storm when photos of his wedding went viral on social media. He tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, who hails from Assam.

At the age of 60, Ashish got married for the second time. Meanwhile, his first wife, Rajoshi, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, has shared cryptic posts on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, actress Rajoshi (Piloo Vidyarthi), who was Ashish's first wife, has been sharing posts on her Instagram page, which is getting so much attention. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared an indirect yet sarcastic post with the quote, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that (sic)."

In another post, Piloo is finally agreeing with how overthinking will ruin calmness in life and has dropped another post. The post read, "You've been strong long enough. It is time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it (sic)."

She also dropped a photo of herself on her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE #lifequotes #selfcare #resolve #mindfulness #keepsmiling #truesayings #instaquotes (sic)."

Rajoshi Barua is an actress herself. She is the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. Ashish and Rajoshi were married for 23 years. They have a son, Arth Vidyarthi.

Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, Rupali Barua, is a fashion entrepreneur from Guwahati. She is associated with a fashion store in Kolkata. In an interview with an entertainment portal, opening up about his marriage with Rupali, Ashish said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning with a get-together in the evening. We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But, we both wanted our wedding to be a small family affair."

