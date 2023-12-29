Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS]

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares enchanting snapshots from her snowy Swiss vacation, enjoying the Alps with family and friends. Amidst scenic landscapes, she captures moments

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again taken to social media to share glimpses of her picturesque snowy mountain getaway in Switzerland, where she is currently enjoying a vacation with her family and friends. The Bollywood actress, known for her love of travel, especially during the festive December season, has made it a tradition to explore scenic locales with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

    The latest adventure took the Kapoor-Khan family to the snow-draped Alps, and Kareena has been treating her fans with enchanting snapshots on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she is seen striking a pose alongside her friend Natasha Poonawalla, who is also part of the vacation. The caption humorously reads, "This is how we keep warm in the snow."

    In another captivating photo, Kareena gazes out of her window, capturing the breathtaking view of the snow-covered landscapes on her phone. The accompanying caption suggests a sense of reflection and anticipation as she writes, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." The image provides a panoramic view of lush greenery, snow-clad mountains, and a pristine blue sky, with the caption urging followers to "Find your light."

    While Kareena is basking in the beauty of Switzerland, she is also gearing up for a busy 2024 on the work front. Her film "The Buckingham Murders," which recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Additionally, she is set to share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in "The Crew."

    One of the highly anticipated projects is "Singham Again," an adrenaline-fueled film directed by Rohit Shetty. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The third installment of the franchise is scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024.

