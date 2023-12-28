Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppenheimer to Monster: Barack Obama shares his list of favorite Hollywood movies of 2023

    Former President of the United States Barack Obama selected 13 of his best films of 2023. He also pointed out how Hollywood's SAG-AFRA strike benefitted the film industry.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    The internet is buzzing over Barack Obama's recent post. Every year, the former President of the United States releases a list of his top films for 2023. Obama's film selections have piqued the public's curiosity, owing to his extensive knowledge of several sectors of the world. 

    This year, he chose 13 of his greatest films, three of which will be produced by Higher Ground, a production firm formed by Obama and his wife, Michelle, in 2018. Along with the list, the politician emphasised how the Hollywood SAG-AFRA strike benefited the film business.

    “Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better,” wrote Barack Obama on X. 

    “Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release through HG Media. What films did I miss?” he added. 

    Justifying why he chose Higher Ground-produced films in the top three categories, Obama stated, “I’m biased since Higher Ground produced these movies, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year.”

    Rustin, directed by George C Wolfe, is about an activist called Bayard Rustin who sets out to "change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington" while enduring racist and homophobic taunts. Colman Domingo plays the main character in Rustin, while Chris Rock delivers a strong performance. Coming to Matthew Heineman's American Symphony, the musical documentary follows famed musician Jon Batiste and his companion Suleika Jaouad as she undergoes cancer treatment. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali star in the apocalyptic classic Leave the World Behind.

    Barack Obama's "other favourite films of 2023" are The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society, and A Thousand and One.

    Reacting to the social media post, one user wrote, “This shows the great results of their efforts.” “Films like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind reflect hard work and positive changes,” quipped another. Appreciating Obama’s film choices, a third user commented, “The best president ever.”

    Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, and Aftersun were among the films on Barack Obama's 2022 list.
     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
