Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details

Kareena Kapoor Khan is geared up and set to wow and surprise her fans and audiences in The Crew and Devotion of Suspect X. The recent video of Kareena Kapoor Khan went VIRAL on the internet, which has spiked and amplified curiosity among netizens and fans she is tired of Geet and Poo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. She always has an impeccable and stylish fashion game on point. But the actress is also one of the versatile actresses. She has essayed many roles which have left a mark on the minds of fans and audiences. Very soon, Kareena will be making her OTT debut. It looks like a huge announcement is coming our way. She on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. Not much has been revealed as of now. But guesses are going on that it may be about Devotion of Suspect X.

In the video, we can see Kareena wearing a yellow colour co-ord set and tying her hair in a bun style. The actress is looking very beautiful in simple yet stylish casuals. She is seen listening to different scripts but is not very impressed. She even repeated her Geet dialogue. In the end, Kareena even says she wants to do something different from Geet and Poo, like a thriller. And there is a voice talking about a project. Looks like Kareena is very impressed. The video ends there. Her caption reads, "It is a secret I can not wait to tell." Fans also wrote, "Can not wait."

Opening up about The Devotion of Suspect X. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is released on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of a best-selling novel. Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd has acquired the Hindi film adaptation rights of the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, which will be made and adapted for film screens into a major motion picture. The novel, written by Keigo Higashino, is the third in his cult Detective Galileo series.

The said novel has also won the 6th Honkaku Mystery Grand Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the mystery novels category in Japan. Reportedly, the novel has already been adapted as a film in Japanese and Korean languages. It is currently also being made in Hollywood.

