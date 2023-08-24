Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Satyaprem Ki Katha is now free to stream on OTT. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film was previously available for rent. Find out where you can watch the film!

Satyaprem Ki Katha was Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's second on-screen collaboration, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans enjoyed viewing Satyaprem Ki Katha's joyful and heartfelt romance on the big screen. On June 29, 2023, the film will be released in cinemas. Almost two months later, the film is now free on OTT. Continue reading to learn where you can see Kartik and Kiara's musical romance flick.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which had a solid box office run, is now accessible for free on Amazon Prime Video. The digital streaming platform's Instagram account stated the same, releasing the film's poster., “a love story that’s here to mend broken hearts and rekindle our faith in love #SatyapremKiKathaOnPrime, watch now.” The film was actually released on OTT on August 11, but was available only on rent. However, from today, that is from August 24, Satyaprem Ki Katha is available on the platform for free.

“Going to watch this movie again,” wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, “Watching this in the theater was awesome.”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, starring Kartik Aaryan as Sattu and Kiara Advani as Katha. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania also star. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora produced the film, a cooperation between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

After averaging for the first few days, the film surpassed the Rs 100-crore milestone three weeks after its premiere. Kartik Aaryan posted a heartfelt message of thanks on Instagram. Kiara Advani and Kartik earlier appeared in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in 'Chandu Champion'.