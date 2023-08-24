Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Satyaprem Ki Katha is now free to stream on OTT. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film was previously available for rent. Find out where you can watch the film!
     

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani latest film RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha was Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's second on-screen collaboration, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans enjoyed viewing Satyaprem Ki Katha's joyful and heartfelt romance on the big screen. On June 29, 2023, the film will be released in cinemas. Almost two months later, the film is now free on OTT. Continue reading to learn where you can see Kartik and Kiara's musical romance flick.

    Satyaprem Ki Katha, which had a solid box office run, is now accessible for free on Amazon Prime Video. The digital streaming platform's Instagram account stated the same, releasing the film's poster., “a love story that’s here to mend broken hearts and rekindle our faith in love #SatyapremKiKathaOnPrime, watch now.” The film was actually released on OTT on August 11, but was available only on rent. However, from today, that is from August 24, Satyaprem Ki Katha is available on the platform for free.

    Also Read: Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL

    “Going to watch this movie again,” wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, “Watching this in the theater was awesome.” 

    About Satyaprem Ki Katha
    Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, starring Kartik Aaryan as Sattu and Kiara Advani as Katha. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania also star. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora produced the film, a cooperation between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

    Also Read: 'Mohanlal might have looked 40 or 45 at age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

    After averaging for the first few days, the film surpassed the Rs 100-crore milestone three weeks after its premiere. Kartik Aaryan posted a heartfelt message of thanks on Instagram. Kiara Advani and Kartik earlier appeared in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in 'Chandu Champion'. 

     

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says 'Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest MSW

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says ‘Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's 'RDX' started LMA

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection ATG

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dr. Abhishek asks for Amitabh Bachchan's leniency due to name connection

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83 ADC

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says 'Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest MSW

    Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Banerjee says ‘Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon', sparks meme fest

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc AJR

    BRICS Summit 2023: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc

    Love Almond milk 6 easy steps to make it at home gcw eai

    Love Almond milk? 6 easy steps to make it at home

    Sports Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker' osf

    Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker'

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's 'RDX' started LMA

    Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon