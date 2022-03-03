Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Actor Karan Mehra and his family members get relief from Bombay High Court in a case filed by estranged wife Nisha Rawal.

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 9:17 PM IST

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his family have got a big relief from the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court has stayed the proceedings of the FIR registered against him by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal.

    Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal had filed an FIR against him on June 25, 2021, in which she had made serious accusations against Karan Mehra, hir parents and his brother. Nisha made serious allegations including unnatural sex, dowry, domestic violence and misbehaviour after which an FIR was lodged under sections 498A, 377, 406, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Nisha Rawal had claimed that Rohit Satia and Rohit Verma were witnesses to it. On June 1, 2021, Nisha Rawal disclosed Karan Mehra's extra-marital affair by holding a press conference. During that time, Munisha Khatwani, Rohit Verma and Rohit Satia were also present with her. It has been nine months since the FIR was lodged by Nisha. A petition was filed by Karan Mehra's family against Nisha's FIR, in which he claimed that all accusations pressed against him were baseless.

    ALSO READ: Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra spat: TV actress accepts being bipolar, I am not psycho or ashamed about it

    According to Dainik Jagran’s report, the Karan Mehra has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court in the matter. In the ongoing legal battle between Nisha Rawal and Karan, the Bombay High Court has stayed the FIR proceedings against Karan and his family. To which Karan Mehra has expressed his reaction.

    Reacting to the court’s stay on the proceedings, Karan Mehra reportedly said, “It has been a very difficult time for my parents and me, especially my parents who have suffered a lot. It has been a long fight and I am sure we will soon get justice.”

    ALSO READ: Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal spat: TV actor arrested after wife files complaint, Read details

    The report further quoted Karan Mehra, saying, “I have fought this fight not only for myself but also for my elderly parents and my younger brother. Being the elder son of the house, it is my duty to take the responsibility of my parents and my brother on my shoulders.”

    Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in the year 2012. However, after eight years of their marriage, they both separated from each other. They also have a son from their marriage.

    As for Nisha Rawal, the actress is presently seen as a participant in Kangana Ranaut's show ‘Lock Upp’. Nisha once again spoke of her allegedly abusive marriage with Karan Mehra on the show recently.

    ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    Recent Stories

    World Wildlife Day: NBF urges Karnataka govt to fasten 1000-acre survey of Elephant Corridor-dnm

    World Wildlife Day: NBF urges Karnataka govt to fasten 1000-acre survey of Elephant Corridor

    Russia Ukraine War India issues dos and donts for nationals stuck in Kharkiv

    India issues dos and don'ts for nationals stranded in Kharkiv

    Russia-Ukraine peace talks underway on Belarus border, hope to bring about an end to this situation-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine ‘peace’ talks underway on Belarus border, ‘hope to bring about an end to this situation’

    18000 Indians have left Ukraine since India's first advisory

    About 18000 Indians have left Ukraine since India's first advisory

    Watch Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests-dnm

    Watch: Angry groom violently slaps bride on wedding day, shocks guests

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon