Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his family have got a big relief from the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court has stayed the proceedings of the FIR registered against him by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal.

Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal had filed an FIR against him on June 25, 2021, in which she had made serious accusations against Karan Mehra, hir parents and his brother. Nisha made serious allegations including unnatural sex, dowry, domestic violence and misbehaviour after which an FIR was lodged under sections 498A, 377, 406, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Nisha Rawal had claimed that Rohit Satia and Rohit Verma were witnesses to it. On June 1, 2021, Nisha Rawal disclosed Karan Mehra's extra-marital affair by holding a press conference. During that time, Munisha Khatwani, Rohit Verma and Rohit Satia were also present with her. It has been nine months since the FIR was lodged by Nisha. A petition was filed by Karan Mehra's family against Nisha's FIR, in which he claimed that all accusations pressed against him were baseless.

According to Dainik Jagran’s report, the Karan Mehra has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court in the matter. In the ongoing legal battle between Nisha Rawal and Karan, the Bombay High Court has stayed the FIR proceedings against Karan and his family. To which Karan Mehra has expressed his reaction.

Reacting to the court’s stay on the proceedings, Karan Mehra reportedly said, “It has been a very difficult time for my parents and me, especially my parents who have suffered a lot. It has been a long fight and I am sure we will soon get justice.”

The report further quoted Karan Mehra, saying, “I have fought this fight not only for myself but also for my elderly parents and my younger brother. Being the elder son of the house, it is my duty to take the responsibility of my parents and my brother on my shoulders.”

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in the year 2012. However, after eight years of their marriage, they both separated from each other. They also have a son from their marriage.

As for Nisha Rawal, the actress is presently seen as a participant in Kangana Ranaut's show ‘Lock Upp’. Nisha once again spoke of her allegedly abusive marriage with Karan Mehra on the show recently.

