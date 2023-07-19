Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar's Mother Hiroo Johar asks him to dress according to his age, know details

    Hiroo Johar disapproves of her son's fashion choices, as does any other Indian mother, and Karan is known for his vibrant and avant-garde outfit.
     

    Karan Johars Mother Hiroo Johar asks him to dress according to his age, know details ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 9:37 PM IST

    Karan Johar, who is renowned for his fashionable and elegant selections, caught everyone's attention on Tuesday during the premiere of the new movie Bawaal with his sophisticated and out-of-the-ordinary ensemble. While most celebs choose to go all out with their colourful outfits, Karan chose a simple black suit, surprising and amusing followers. On Wednesday, the director posted a photo of his outfit to his Instagram account, showing off a different aspect of his fashion journey.

    Also read: Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary'

    Hiroo Johar disapproves of her son's fashion choices, as does every other Indian mother. Karan is known for his vibrant and avant-garde dress choices. Karan, in an interesting turn of events, corroborated the same and revealed that his mother playfully taunts him about his sense of fashion, frequently offering more suitable clothes options. In the recently released photos, Karan looked dapper while donning a smart black blazer, trousers and shirt with a black tie. 

    The maestro wrote: "Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega" (Mother tells me 'You are old... wear suitable clothes... Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone).The focal point of the occasion was Karan Johar's arrival in the chic blazer. He was spotted taking pictures with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, adding even more glitz to the already glamorous event.

     

    ALSO READ: What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI-generated images spark imagination

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts ADC

    Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India vma eai

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India

    5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India vma eai

    5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India

    5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks vma eai

    5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial? ADC

    Project K: Are Twitteratis dissapointed with Prabhas's 1st look in Nag Ashwin directorial?

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts ADC

    Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts

    Here are 7 items to gift your child on his/her 18th birthday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 items to gift your child on his/her 18th birthday

    Weight Loss: 5 incredible benefits of eating Curd vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 incredible benefits of eating Curd

    5 Benefits of eating Makhanas on your Skin vma eai

    5 Benefits of eating Makhanas on your Skin

    24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How recapturing Point 5140 was a decisive moment

    24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How recapturing Point 5140 was a decisive moment

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon