Karan Johar's Mother Hiroo Johar asks him to dress according to his age, know details

Karan Johar, who is renowned for his fashionable and elegant selections, caught everyone's attention on Tuesday during the premiere of the new movie Bawaal with his sophisticated and out-of-the-ordinary ensemble. While most celebs choose to go all out with their colourful outfits, Karan chose a simple black suit, surprising and amusing followers. On Wednesday, the director posted a photo of his outfit to his Instagram account, showing off a different aspect of his fashion journey.

Hiroo Johar disapproves of her son's fashion choices, as does every other Indian mother. Karan is known for his vibrant and avant-garde dress choices. Karan, in an interesting turn of events, corroborated the same and revealed that his mother playfully taunts him about his sense of fashion, frequently offering more suitable clothes options. In the recently released photos, Karan looked dapper while donning a smart black blazer, trousers and shirt with a black tie.

The maestro wrote: "Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega" (Mother tells me 'You are old... wear suitable clothes... Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone).The focal point of the occasion was Karan Johar's arrival in the chic blazer. He was spotted taking pictures with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, adding even more glitz to the already glamorous event.

