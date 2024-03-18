Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for mother Hiroo Johar's birthday; drops pictures of Yash, Roohi with grandma

    Karan Johar's touching birthday tribute to his mother Hiroo Johar, featuring adorable pictures with his kids, reflects on the power of maternal love and gratitude. Celebrities from Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and others extend their heartfelt wishes

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Karan Johar recently took to his social media platform to share a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, on the occasion of her birthday. Accompanying the touching message were adorable pictures featuring his children, Yash and Roohi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Karan Johar, celebrated for his iconic contributions to Indian cinema, has always been known not only for his cinematic prowess but also for his deep-rooted familial values. Demonstrating this, he often expresses his affection for his children and loved ones through heartfelt posts on various occasions. On the birthday of his mother, Hiroo Johar, Karan shared a particularly heartwarming message.

    The post, shared on March 18, included charming snapshots from his children's seventh birthday celebration earlier that year. In one image, Karan is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek, with Yash and Roohi posing alongside their grandmother in another.

    In the caption, Karan reflected on the unparalleled strength of mothers, describing them as a force of nature who exemplify unconditional love. He expressed gratitude for his mother's grounding influence, emphasizing her belief that personal integrity and kindness outweigh professional success. Karan acknowledged her guidance in prioritizing goodness over ambition and advocated for patience and righteousness in navigating life's challenges.

    Concluding his message with a declaration of love and appreciation, Karan thanked his mother for not only giving him life but also for being his entire world.

    The heartfelt tribute garnered warm responses from fellow celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Kanika Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, and Manish Malhotra, who extended their best wishes to Karan's mother.

    Hiroo Johar, the matriarch of the Johar family, holds significant importance in the Indian film industry as the wife of late producer Yash Johar and sister of esteemed filmmakers B. R. Chopra and Yash Chopra. Serving as the backbone of Dharma Productions, she has produced notable films such as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' 'Yodha,' 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' and 'Liger,' among others.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 1:47 PM IST
