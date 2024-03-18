Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kanguva': Suriya Sivakumar starrer Tamil fantasy-drama teaser to be out on THIS date; Read more

    Excitement soars as Studio Green announces the release of the much-awaited teaser for 'Kanguva' starring Suriya Sivakumar-- Niranjana Ms

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    'Kanguva', the upcoming film starring Suriya Sivakumar and produced by Studio Green, has reached fever pitch. Following the release of character posters and a tantalizing glimpse, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the teaser, and now their patience is about to be rewarded.

    In an announcement that sent waves of excitement through social media, Studio Green revealed that the teaser for 'Kanguva' would be unleashed tomorrow at 4:30 PM. With a caption that teased a phenomenon set to ignite screens.

    'Kanguva' is no ordinary film; it's a cinematic extravaganza that has been in the making for almost two years. With a budget and a commitment to delivering a world-class experience, the makers have left no stone unturned in ensuring that every aspect of the film exceeds expectations.

    Dynamic producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green recently expressed his gratitude to Bobby Deol for his contribution to the film. The inclusion of such esteemed talent only adds to the anticipation surrounding 'Kanguva'.

    Currently in the post-production stage, the film has entered the dubbing phase, with superstar Suriya Sivakumar lending his voice to his character. The aim is clear: to deliver a raw, rustic, and visually stunning experience that will leave audiences spellbound.

    ALSO READ: Game Changer: Kiara Advani's LEAKED photo from Ram Charan starrer gives us insight into political drama

    'Kanguva'

    With renowned cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy behind the lens and musical maestro Devi Sri Prasad composing the score, 'Kanguva' promises to be a feast for the senses. Studio Green has already secured partnerships with top distribution houses to ensure a global release early in 2024.

    For fans of South Indian cinema, 'Kanguva' represents more than just a film; it's a promise of unparalleled entertainment, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences. As the teaser prepares to drop, the excitement is palpable, and audiences around the world are counting down the hours until they can get a glimpse of what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

