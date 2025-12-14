Karan Johar recently made a candid confession about Indian wedding culture, revealing that he has never eaten at weddings. The filmmaker admitted that standing in long food queues with a plate makes him feel awkward and uncomfortable.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has just made a rather relatable-however-very-unexpected confession that has cracked up social media users across the board. The Bollywood diva said, for all the high-profile weddings he has attended-he has never eaten at one. The reason: Feeling awkward standing in long queues for food with a plate in hand.

Karan Johar Opens Up On Wedding Culture

Karan Johar went into detail about his uneasiness at wedding buffets in a recent conversation. The director confessed to feeling awkward when standing in food counters crowded with people, waiting in long lines. "These long queues for food," Johar explained that it's embarrassing and discomforting, especially when one is present in a huge crowd.

In a recent conversation with Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit, stated ‘’I have never eaten at a wedding. These long queues and standing in line for food… I also feel very awkward standing with a plate and eating. I never eat at weddings''

Relatable celebrity confession

Nonetheless, in a matter of seconds, this very candid statement of his struck a chord with a vast population of netizens, who surprisingly found it relatable. Whereas one of the most touted hits for any given guest is wedding food, Karan Johar's confession has pointed out an aspect of Indian weddings that seldom really gets its due- the unbearable throngs and social pressures.

Fans React On Social Media

As soon as his comments were aired, the fans vented out their reactions on their social media platforms. Some mocked him saying even celebs suffer from the same social anxiety as any other guest, while others agreed with him saying they too avoid buffet lines for the same reason.