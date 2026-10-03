Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Ajay Devgn’s latest film ‘Drishyam 3’ on Instagram, calling it 'mazedaar' and 'lajawaab'. He hailed the performances of Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat as 'outstanding' and the direction as 'brilliant'.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is full of praise for Ajay Devgn’s latest outing ‘Drishyam 3’, as he congratulated the entire team for the film’s impressive performance. In his Instagram story, Karan Johar shared the film’s poster and wrote, “What a film #drishyam3” along with clapping hands emojis. Giving a shoutout to the team of ‘Drishyam 3’, Karan Johar added, “Mazedaar! Lajawaab! @ajaydevgn and #jaideepahlawat are OUTSTANDING!!! @abhishekpathakk is such a BRILLIANT director! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Box Office Performance

A third instalment in the celebrated ‘Drishyam’ franchise, the film was released in theatres on October 2. The film opened to a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 62 crore on its first day in India, according to early estimates.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which brings back Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, has recorded the fourth-highest opening among films with a Day 1 collection of over Rs 50 crore, according to the figures shared. ‘Drishyam 3’ stands behind ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which opened with Rs 140 crore including previews, ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi with Rs 72 crore, and ‘Jawan’ with Rs 65.50 crore.

About 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

‘Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’ continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Jaideep Ahlawat is seen as SP Rajveer Tomar, bringing much intensity to the narrative as he joins the investigation. On the other hand, Prakash Raj portrays lawyer Indrajith Shetty. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.