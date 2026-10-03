A new song 'Choozay' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' is out. The track marks rapper Emiway Bantai's Bollywood debut and is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The film's release date has been shifted to October 23.

A new song 'Choozay' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Udta Teer' was unveiled on Saturday. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Emiway Bantai, sung by Emiway Bantai and Jigar Saraiya, ‘Choozay’ marks Emiway Bantai’s first Bollywood song. The song's music video features Ayushmann, Emiway Bantai and Jigar Saraiya, capturing the playful energy of the track.

Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Choozay'

Speaking about the track, Ayushmann said, "Choozay has an infectious energy that hits you almost instantly. It’s one of those songs that brings together so many exciting creative forces, Emiway’s raw and distinctive rap style, Sachin–Jigar’s incredible musicality and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s brilliant writing. Everyone has brought something unique to the track, and that’s what makes it so much fun. I’m really excited for people to experience the song and the world we’ve created around it. I genuinely feel ‘Choozay’ is going to be one of those tracks that finds its way onto every playlist and stays there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emiway Bantai (@emiwaybantai)

About 'Udta Teer'

The release date of 'Udta Teer' was recently changed. Instead of October 9, the film will now hit the theatres on October 23. Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)