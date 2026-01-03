Rumours of Karan Johar’s K3G2 have sparked massive excitement among Bollywood fans, with reports hinting at a romantic drama set in the iconic K3G universe. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the buzz around the sequel continues to grow.

K3G2 speculations went into overdrive on social media, with fans even discussing the sequel of the iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from 2001. There is no official announcement yet, but several reports suggest Karan Johar might have a romantic drama in mind from within the K3G universe, triggering nostalgia for Bollywood lovers.

Unlike the original film, which was an exploration of family emotions and generational conflicts, K3G2 is said to focus more on romance-a sort of new-age love story-while Karan Johar still tries to maintain that emotionality. The insiders hint that the sequel might not be a direct continuation but rather a spiritual successor that combines the good old-fashioned sentiment with modern-day relationship dynamics.

“After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest-scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next. It’s a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core. The film will be spearheaded by two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process is expected to kickstart soon. This will be the big-ticket marquee from Dharma Productions scheduled for the theatrical medium." The source said.

Fan And Industry Buzz

The moment #K3G2 started trending, fans were divided into groups of excitement and cautious optimism ever since the rumor broke. Some are happy at the idea of a K3G universe revival, while others feel that it should be left untouched altogether.