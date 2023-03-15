Kapil Sharma spills beans on having net worth of Rs 300 crores; claims, 'Meri soch salary wali hai'

In a recent interview, comedian-star Kapil Sharma opened up on having a net worth of Rs 300 crores and also shared how his thinking is that of a middle-class man who earns a monthly salary.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma still thinks of himself as a middle-class man despite all the success which the star witnessed over the years.

All set to showcase his versatility as an actor in Nandita Das's upcoming film Zwigato as a food delivery agent, Kapil Sharma opened up on his net worth in a recent interview with a leading Indian television news portal. He even laughed off claims that his net worth is currently Rs 300 crores.

ALSO READ: Reddit user caught Ananya Panday smoking at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony; photo goes viral

During his recent interview with a leading Indian television news portal, Kapil was asked, "You are worth Rs 300 crore." In his humble response, the comedian said in Hindi, "I have also lost a lot of money. But, truthfully, I do not think about all this. I know that I have a house and a car. I have a family, and that is all that matters. Of course, I am no saint. I would not turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things. But I do not. But she comes from money, so it is different."

He got quipped about being a Late Latif and making stars wait. Answering the question, Kapil said that at that moment and time, he was battling depression and anxiety. He added that while he was sad that the shoot with SRK got canceled, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ was "extremely understanding," and his words helped him bounce back. Kapil revealed that SRK had called him and said, "Why are you taking so much tension? People love you so much."

ALSO READ: Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house