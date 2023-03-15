Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reddit user caught Ananya Panday smoking at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony; photo goes viral

    A photo of Ananya Panday smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony has gone viral on Reddit.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    In a now-deleted picture, Ananya Panday was photographed smoking during her cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony. The actress at the wedding with her family was spotted enjoying a cigarette in a photo posted by one of her fellow guests. While the pic was pulled down from the site, a Reddit member took a snapshot and uploaded it on the platform, starting a conversation.

    “Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker," the Reddit user wrote while posting the picture. According to the post, Ananya was smoking in one corner as the wedding guests gathered to rejoice. The image sparked a big debate, with many people shocked and concerned about Ananya smoking. A few people also mocked her.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    “Meri ananya aisi nhi ho sakti,” a user wrote. “Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai,” said another. “Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can’t believe she is a smoker. Dang,” a comment read. “I am actually surprised. This is a reminder that not everything is what it seems," a user mentioned.

    “It’s surprising because Ananya seems very health conscious. I guess that maybe she does it to decrease her appetite. Perhaps as a way to keep her weight down? Or maybe she just picked it up during her party days pre-debut, but TBH I swear smoking cigarettes isn’t really a thing anymore with Gen Z,” another added.

    “I hate people who smoke, it’s not a gender thing. I am talking about the health of the person and the people around them. I have less respect for them. Passive smokers also have the risk of many diseases. These stars (have) money and power to get treatment for the disease, but most of the common folks don’t have such things,” another user said. Several others supported her, arguing that we should not blame her for smoking because she is a woman.

    On Tuesday evening, Ananya was seen with Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday to the mehendi ceremony. Helen and Salma Khan attended the ceremony held at Sohail Khan's residence. Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey were also present during the event.

