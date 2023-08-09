Kanye West opens his shirt in middle of road to change outfit; Know details

Kanye West was spotted changing his outfit for Travis Scott’s Rome concert while his wife, Bianca Censori, was waiting beside him. It is a fact that reality TV icon Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and rapper Kanye West's name got at the forefront of many controversies. This incident has elicited many reactions.

Kanye West was changing his clothes in the middle of a street in Rome on Monday before heading to the Utopia concert of Travis Scott in Circus Maximus of Rome. The Heartless rapper got clicked and spotted standing next to a black SUV, changing his shirt to a T-shirt. While West hid behind an open door of the van, his wife, Bianca Censori, stood by the back of the car, scrolling on her phone. Kanye West and Bianca Censori got hitched and married in January 2023, months after the rapper split up and divorced reality TV icon and diva Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18

According to photographs reported by a leading global entertainment portal, Kanye West(Ye) was papped and clicked by the photogs out and about in Rome on Monday for the concert of Travis Scott. The controversial musician was roaming around the streets of Italy with his wife, Bianca Censori. The paparazzi in Italy saw them holding hands and kissing too.

On Monday, Kanye West got clicked and spotted changing his outfit for the Utopia concert of Travis Scott in Rome. The rapper was spotted changing his button-down shirt to a t-shirt. When the rapper put on the new top, a Yeezy staffer came to check it out. While the rapper was changing, his face got hidden and covered by the private door of the van, and his wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted next to him while she waited for the rapper to get dressed.

After a fast shirt change, the couple entered the event, where West stunned fans by performing alongside Scott. The crowd roared when the Gold Digger rapper took the stage and sang Praise God and fan favourite song, Can't Tell Me Nothing. West removed his shoes again and wore an all-black ensemble that included large cargo pants and a crossbody purse, whereas Censori wore another see-through outfit.

ALSO READ: Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said